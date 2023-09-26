“They denigrated me it’s the f***g truth” – Chelsea flop Romelu Lukaku sends X-rated message after return to form with Roma

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan in Serie A side AS Roma, recently launched a sneaky jab at his parent club. Lukaku voiced his opinion on Instagram after scoring his third goal in four games for the Giallorossi.

Referring to a song by French rapper Niska, he posted:

“They denigrated me it’s the f**** truth.”

Lukaku spent time at Chelsea's academy before blossoming in the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion and Everton. Eventually, he moved to Manchester United but after some struggles, completed a switch to Inter Milan.

After three successful seasons with the Nerazzurri, the Belgian moved back to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth close to £100 million. However, he soon fell into the bad books of the club's faithful after an interview in the 2020-21 season, in which he claimed he enjoyed playing at Inter more.

He went back to the San Siro last season on a loan deal. Simone Inzaghi's side was keen on making a permanent deal for him this window but was unable to reach Chelsea's price demands. Eventually, Lukaku ended up signing with Roma on a loan deal with no obligation to buy.

He joined an elite group of Serie A forwards with his goal against Torino in the side's 1-1 draw. The 30-year-old became the sixth attacker to bag at least 59 goals in his first 1000 Serie A appearances, joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Andriy Shevchenko.

Chelsea considering surprise deal for Serie A striker in deal involving Lukaku: Reports

The move could see the Belgian's stint at Roma become permanent.

Chelsea are looking to construct a deal for AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham using on-loan forward Romelu Lukaku as a bargaining chip. According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, the Blues are highly interested in bringing their academy prospect back to Stamford Bridge.

Abraham joined the Giallorossi in the summer of 2021 in a deal reported to be around £35 million. He suffered an injury to his cruciate ligament in the final game of the 2022-23 campaign that has seen him sidelined until now.

Lukaku has enjoyed a good start to life under Jose Mourinho. The forward has bagged three goals in four appearances. With a return to playing time at Chelsea looking difficult, the London side are keen on using him to orchestrate a deal for Abraham.

The Blues are looking for attacking reinforcements, with their lack of goal threat a key reason for their poor start this season.