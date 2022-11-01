"They deserve to choose where they want to play" - Pep Guardiola explains why he sold Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Premier League title rivals Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently explained why he let Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus leave for Arsenal in the summer.

Both Zinchenko and Jesus left the Cityzen to join the Gunners. Both players were crucial to Guardiola's set-up at the Etihad Stadium.

However, both men have since fitted seamlessly into Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. They have played a significant role as the Gunners find themselves at the top of the Premier League table.

Jesus has been key to the north London-based club's success as the Brazilian has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 16 games. Zinchenko, on the other hand, has made six appearances for Arsenal and has bagged one assist.

Guardiola reacted to the duo leaving the club as he said that both players have the choice of deciding where they want to continue their career. He recently said (via Daily Star):

"Every player is different. I think the guys gave us what they gave us, like Raheem, Oleks and Gabby. What they gave us, they deserve to choose where they want to play. If they don't want to go to Arsenal or Chelsea they would stay here."

He added:

"But if they stay here why do we have to say you cannot be there? I think they did belong at a big club, at big clubs when you want to play you fight for them and go wherever you want. I didn't chat to him (Jesus). He can do what he wants. Every situation is different."

Manchester City and Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race at the moment with the Gunners sitting at the top of the table with 31 points from 12 games. The Cityzens are two points behind at 29.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises Kevin De Bruyne for his performance against Leicester City

Leicester City v Manchester City - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal of the game from a stunning free kick as Manchester City beat Leicester City by a scoreline of 1-0 last weekend.

Guardiola reacted to it, saying (via mid-day):

"He is back. He was not playing good in the last games but he was amazing, he knows it. He's a player we need to be dynamic and free. But it is difficult with a back five and a holding midfielder because literally there is not the space."

Manchester City will next be seen in action when they take the field against Sevilla on Thursday, November 3, for their last UEFA Champions League group fixture.

Poll : 0 votes