"They deserve the credit" - Thomas Tuchel names 2 Chelsea stars who have 'turned around' their form

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised forwards Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic for their positive turnaround in form.

Both Havertz and Pulisic have been crucial to the Blues' excellent recent run. Since losing to Liverpool on penalties in the Carabao Cup final on 27 February, Tuchel's side have won six matches on the spin across all competitions.

Havertz has played a part in four of those victories, scoring four goals and recording an assist. Pulisic, on the other hand, has scored twice in five games while impressing as a wideman on either flank.

Tuchel lauded the duo while speaking to the club's official website. He said (as quoted by Chelsea-News.co):

“Christian was in the same situation as Kai. Both of them took the responsibility for the turnaround, so it is their responsibility, and they deserve the credit. They did amazingly and you can see it on the pitch.”

CFC News ⭐️⭐️ @CFCnews Tuchel on why Havertz and Pulisic deserve credit for their recent fine form - Christian Pulisic is one of many players to have seen an upturn in his Chelsea form in recent weeks, with a goal in both legs of our Champions League knockout tie against Lille… ift.tt/KdaMXir Tuchel on why Havertz and Pulisic deserve credit for their recent fine form - Christian Pulisic is one of many players to have seen an upturn in his Chelsea form in recent weeks, with a goal in both legs of our Champions League knockout tie against Lille… ift.tt/KdaMXir

The German tactician went on to add:

“If the players step up their responsibility on a daily basis and fight heavily for it and accept no excuses for themselves, and dig into the situation and dig their way out, then they will have our full support.”

Tuchel specifically added about Pulisic:

“Once this happens it is of course sometimes a give and take, and then a positive cycle of improvement and support and you get the positive feedback and that is where Christian is at the moment. It is important, he is decisive and that is what we demand at the same time. We will keep on pushing them.”

Overall, Havertz has scored 11 times and laid out five assists in 35 matches across competitions this term. Pulisic, meanwhile, has netted six goals and provided four assists in 28 matches.

Chelsea look to end season on a high after excellent recent run

Chelsea are still alive in both the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League and are among the major contenders to win both competitions. While their fight for the Premier League title seems to be over, Tuchel's men will still be keen to tighten their grip on third place.

The Blues will take on Crystal Palace in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on 16 April in a match they will be fancied to win. Should they pick up a victory, the London outfit will play against the winner of the other last-four clash between Manchester City and Liverpool for the trophy.

But before that, the Blues will take on La Liga leaders Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. The first leg is scheduled for 6 April at Stamford Bridge, while Chelsea will travel to the Spanish capital for the return fixture six days later.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee