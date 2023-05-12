"They deserve it" - Chelsea star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang hopes his former club Arsenal win the Premier League this season

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posted on the Residency app that he wants his former team Arsenal to win the Premier League this season.

Aubameyang was asked whether he believes his former team can top Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title. He replied:

"I hope for my ex teammates they deserve it."

Aubameyang had a successful stint in north London during his three-and-a-half-year stay at Arsenal. He scored 92 goals and provided 21 assists in 163 matches. The Gabonese was the captain of the team and won the FA Cup.

However, his relationship was Mikel Arteta was broken during his final days at the club. He was stripped of captaincy as well. Aubameyang eventually joined Barcelona as a free agent in January 2022 after his Arsenal contract was terminated. He then joined Chelsea last summer.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have stunned everyone with their performances this season as they led the table for the majority of the season. However, they have fallen behind Manchester City after a rough run of form. Arteta's side have 81 points from 35 game and trail City by a point, having played one game more than Pep Guardiola's team.

Aubameyang, on the other hand, has found life hard at west London since joining Chelsea on the Deadline Day of the transfer window last summer. He has seldom played, making only 21 appearances across competitions, contributing three goals and one assist in that time.

He looks set for a move away in the summer with Barcelona reportedly among interested parties.

What are Arsenal's remaining three games in the Premier League?

It's certainly hard for Arsenal to beat Manchester City in the Premier League title race under current circumstances. However, the Gunners can do their part and win all of their three remaining fixtures and hope City drop points.

Arteta's side will play Brighton & Hove Albion in a home clash on May 14. They will return to action on May 20 to take on Nottingham Forest in an away clash. Their final league game of the season will take place on May 28 against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Even if the north Londoners don't win the Premier League this season, they deserve all the plaudits. Few have been able to push the Manchester City super team to their limits. Despite being a way weaker side on paper, the Gunners have done so after finishing fifth last season.

