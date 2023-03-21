“They deserve it” – Jose Enrique makes Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Man City

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique hopes Arsenal hold off Manchester City and win the Premier League. The Gunners head into the international break with an eight-point lead over the Cityzens.

Mikel Arteta's side claimed a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend to pull eight clear of City. Pep Guardiola's men have a game in hand, though, as they were in FA Cup action, beating Burnley 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

The possibility of Arsenal winning the title in May is becoming increasingly likely. It will be the first time the north London giants win the league since 2004. Enrique wants to see Arteta's side achieve the feat both as a former Liverpool player and as a neutral fan. He told DAZN Bet:

"As a former Liverpool player and fan, I’d much prefer Arsenal to win the league over Manchester City because of the rivalry over the past few years between the clubs."

He continued:

"As a neutral fan, I’d also want Arsenal to win because Manchester City have won four out of the last five Premier League titles, so it would be something different."

Enrique made his prediction and tipped the Gunners to get the job done come May:

"I believe Arsenal will do it; they deserve it, and it would be great for the Premier League."

Arsenal will prevent City from winning their third consecutive league title if they do achieve glory. It has been a season to remember for Arteta's men, who are on the cusp of halting the Cityzens' dominance in English football.

The Gunners will next be in action after the international break against Leeds United on April 1. They will no longer play Europa League football after being eliminated by Sporting CP in the last 16. Hence, all their focus will now be on the league, as they are also out of all domestic cup competitions.

Meanwhile, City will clash with Liverpool on the same day. City will take on the Gunners at the Etihad on April 26. The game may be decisive in the Gunners' pursuit of the title.

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit lambasts Rob Holding for being too soft

Arsenal players have impressed throughout the campaign, but Rob Holding has struggled to do so. The English defender has been a backup to Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba. He has started ten of 18 games across competitions, scoring once and helping the side keep seven clean sheets.

Petit has admitted that he's not a fan of Holding. The French icon thinks he's too weak and isn't too fond of him filling in at centre-back as he did against Palace. Petit told Premier League Productions:

“Rob Holding, I am not a big fan of him, to be honest. I think he is too soft, as a defender. It’s such as shame also to see Tomiyasu injured. I would have preferred to have played with Ben White as a central defender.”

Holding can expect more game time, as William Saliba is out injured, and Takehiro Tomiyasu is out of action too. Both defenders withdrew from their respective national team ahead of the international break.

