"They don't deserve respect" "Meme lineup" - Real Madrid fans react hilariously as much-changed starting XI features 2 forgotten stars

Real Madrid fans have found the inclusion of Mariano Diaz and Jesus Vallejo in the starting lineup funny, as the Madridistas prepare to face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano tonight.

Neither player has featured seriously for Madrid this season, and their names have been consistently left out of the starting lineup by Carlo Ancelotti. To see them feature again has many Madrid fans take to Twitter and react hilariously with tweets such as these:

Emilia | A Por La 14🤨 @Emilia_RMCF vallejo and mariano together is a meme line up vallejo and mariano together is a meme line up

So far this season, Vallejo has managed just one league start for Real Madrid, alongside one appearance as a substitute. He has played a combined 105 minutes for the Madridistas, which is barely over a full match.

Mariano has seen slightly more participation at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, having started two league games for Madrid. While it isn't much more, Mariano has played a combined 242 minutes in the league and Champions League.

Los Blancos have already won the La Liga title, which is likely why Carlo Ancelotti has chosen to play these 'forgotten' stars. With the Champions League final against Liverpool on the horizon, Don Carlo will want to keep his key players well-rested, while giving other stars a chance to make the starting lineup.

Manchester City ahead of Real Madrid in Erling Haaland race

Real Madrid and Manchester City are set to compete for the signature of Borussia Dortmund’s super striker Erling Haaland. However, according to reports circulated by Express, the English giants might have the advantage in the race to sign the highly coveted striker.

Manchester City are reportedly favorites, with Real Madrid looking set to miss out on the Norwegian's signature this summer. Reports suggest the player would prefer a move to England, where his father Alfe Inge Haaland played.

The possible desire to follow in his father’s footsteps will also see the striker favor a move to City, with his father also featuring for the Cityzens at the start of the millennium. Madrid, like any other big European club, would be disappointed to miss out on the phenomenal striker if he does opt to join City in the summer.

A move for the player has yet to be confirmed, but it is likely that he will join one of the European footballing juggernauts, where he can be assured of Champions League football. Both teams are domestically brilliant, with the Madridistas already picking up the La Liga title and Manchester City on the verge of the Premier League title.

If the report is to be believed, the possibility of playing under Pep Guardiola and featuring for the same team his father starred for could persuade the young striker.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian