"They deserve it too" - Premier League legend assesses Arsenal title hopes as Gunners enter international break at the top of the table

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has assessed Arsenal's Premier League chances ahead of the international break.

The Gunners reclaimed their top spot in the table with a 3-0 win against Brentford on Sunday, overtaking Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's side have won six of their seven league games so far this season and are one point above Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has claimed that Arsenal deserve to be where they are and has credited Mikel Arteta for the incredible job he has done.

The all-time Premier League top-scorer has hailed Arteta for transforming the Gunners in so little time.

In his column for BBC Sport, Shearer wrote:

"In just over a year, Arteta has not just built a different team, he has transformed the mood of the whole club. He deserves great credit for that, because he got a lot of criticism after the way they started last season, with three straight defeats."

Charles Watts @charles_watts Arteta: "I'm really pleased with how we played." Arteta: "I'm really pleased with how we played."

He continued:

"This time, they have won six out of their first seven league games and go into the international break at the top of the table. They deserve it too. It's been a strange start to this campaign by some of the big clubs, with Liverpool being nowhere near the levels we know they can be."

He added:

"Chelsea have been the same, and they have had more upheaval after their change of manager. Manchester United made a really poor start too but they have recovered well, while Tottenham are still unbeaten and are right up there along with Manchester City, who are still the team to beat."

Shearer has insisted that Arsenal's top priority should be a top-four finish as they have games against Spurs and Liverpool back-to-back after the international break.

He said:

"I still think Arsenal's main target is a return to the top four for the first time since 2016, and they have not done too much wrong so far. Their next two league games at the start of October, at home to Spurs and Liverpool, will tell us more about whether they can sustain this strong start but, right now, their fans will be enjoying what they are seeing."

He further continued:

"It's not time to talk about them as title contenders yet, but people now know that this is a different Arsenal to the team we saw just 13 months ago. The Gunners' 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday epitomised their progress under Mikel Arteta."

Mikel Arteta deserves the pludits for the amazing work he has done at Arsenal

Umir @umirf1 Arteta's understood the intangibles with that stunt. Nwaneri (15) on is so good. Pushes and maintains this feel-good momentum around the club. Fans buy into everything that's happening right now even more. Symbol of part of Arsenal's philosophy, their historic faith in youth. Arteta's understood the intangibles with that stunt. Nwaneri (15) on is so good. Pushes and maintains this feel-good momentum around the club. Fans buy into everything that's happening right now even more. Symbol of part of Arsenal's philosophy, their historic faith in youth.

Since taking over at Arsenal during their tough time, Mikel Arteta has done a remarkable job at the Emirates.

The Gunners boss has not only steadied the ship but has also stamped his authority in the dressing room.

Arteta's signings have all been pretty impressive, while he has also cleared the deadwood at the club.

Arteta, as well as the whole Arsenal hierarchy, deserve plaudits for the amazing work they have done at the club and deserve the success that comes their way.

It is still very much a work in progress, but the Gunners are certainly heading in the right direction.

