"They didn’t do anything wrong" - Mark Lawrenson makes bold claims while predicting Brighton vs Liverpool

Mark Lawrenson reckons Liverpool's response to their controversial 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur won't result in a win for the Reds against Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow (October 8).

Jurgen Klopp's side are licking their wounds following the highly contentious loss to Spurs last weekend. Luis Diaz incorrectly had a goal ruled out for offside while they finished the game with nine men.

Liverpool were handed their first defeat of the season in the process and will be eager to get back to winning ways in the league against Brighton. Roberto De Zerbi's side have made a fine start to the season and it's an intriguing matchup at the Amex.

Lawrenson isn't expecting the Reds to secure all three points though. The Reds icon reckons it'll be a good game between the two sides who were both in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday (October 5). He told Paddy Power:

"I’m expecting a response from Liverpool because, in essence, they didn’t do anything wrong against Spurs last weekend. They played well enough and I was screaming because I predicted the 1-1 last week! I think this might be a draw with both in Europe on Thursday and this will be a good game because they both like to play. Prediction 1-1."

Klopp's men are currently fourth in the league with five wins, one draw, and one defeat in seven games. Meanwhile, De Zerbi's Seagulls are sixth with five wins and two losses in as many games.

Jurgen Klopp on how Liverpool will approach the Brighton clash after dismal record last season

Jurgen Klopp urges his troops to improve against Brighton.

Brighton were a thorn in Liverpool's side last season, beating them twice in three games across competitions. The Reds suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the Amex and settled on a pulsating 3-3 draw at Anfield in the league.

Klopp alluded to his side's poor performances against the Seagulls last season when discussing the encounter with De Zerbi's men. He said (via the club's official website):

"Whichever options you have, if you play like you played last year, you will get a massive knock again. We should play better and I think we can play better, that’s the first step into the right direction, that’s what we have to make sure."

The Seagulls dealt with several high-profile names leaving the Amex in the summer. The likes of Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) and Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) all left. Klopp still reckons Sunday's opponents are playing incredible football under De Zerbi:

"Brighton had now I think a few results which didn’t go exactly in their way, but that’s a completely normal situation in a development. They had a lot of changes, lost top players – one of them we got – and still played incredible football."

Klopp's men bounced back from their defeat to Tottenham with a comfortable 2-0 win against Belgian outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League. Ryan Gravenberch (44') and Diogo Jota (90+2) were on target as the Reds put their dramatic previous weekend behind them.