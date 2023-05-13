"They didn’t listen" - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Manchester United rejected chance to sign Erling Haaland for £4 million

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he offered Erling Haaland to Manchester United for just £4 million. However, the Red Devils decided to snub the chance and ignore the advice from the Norwegian.

Haaland was playing under Solkjaer at Molde when he was offered to the Red Devils. He went on to join Borussia Dortmund and is now on a roll at Manchester City.

Speaking at the "An Evening with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer" event in Manchester, the Red Devils legend recalled his offer to Manchester United. He claims that the Red Devils were not ready to make the £4 million bid and said:

"I got in contact with United because we had this talented striker who they should have had. But they didn't listen, unfortunately. Four million, I asked for. But they never signed him. Four million! Don't ask (where he is now). He's too good…"

Ole Gunnar took over at Manchester United a few months later, but the striker was on his way elsewhere.

Erling Haaland on joining Manchester United's rivals

Erling Haaland has revealed that he got a message from former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after moving to Manchester City.

He stated that the Norwegian legend was not happy that the striker had chosen the 'wrong side of Manchester' and texted:

"When I signed with City he congratulated me and wrote to me 'Good luck on going to the wrong side of Manchester'. We talk sometimes. As you know, he had a huge impact on my career when I was at Molde. He's a good guy."

Speaking about taking time to join the Cityzens, Haaland added:

"Three years ago City didn't want me because they had Sergio Aguero up front, so then there was no choice about coming to Man City. Basically, my feeling was I felt more going to the other place than coming here to England."

He continued:

"I could have come here a lot of times in my career but I felt the other place and I think it was a really good choice. I have made perfect choices ever since I went to Molde, then Salzburg and Dortmund. I'm not complaining about that."

Haaland has gone on to score 50 goals for Manchester City this season in all competitions.

