"They are different" - Miralem Pjanic compares Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to earn praise from their fellow footballers. Besiktas midfielder Miralem Pjanic has applauded the iconic duo while comparing certain attributes of their game.

"I feel very lucky to have played with these two aliens like this is like a trophy," the Bosnian said of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pjanic : "I am very lucky to have played with two aliens, which is like winning a title. They are different, but at the same time very similar." — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) September 11, 2021

"They are different, Leo and Cris, but also very similar: they live for competition and victory, even in training. Cristiano takes care of every little detail, but don't think Messi isn't a hard worker," revealed Pjanic.

"Leo, however, has a unique gift: he does everything with extreme simplicity. Even penalties," the midfielder added.

Miralem Pjanic is indeed lucky to have played with two of the greatest players in the history of the game. The Bosnian was Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate at Juventus between 2018 and 2020. He also had a one-season spell with Lionel Messi at Barcelona after joining the Catalan giants in the summer of 2020.

Pjanic: "Messi never understood the way Koeman treated me. He used to ask me if something happened or if something was wrong." — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 11, 2021

However, the midfielder had a stint to forget at Camp Nou. He was considered surplus to requirements and clearly not in Ronald Koeman's plans in the Catalan capital. He left the club this summer, joining Turkish outfit Beskitas on a one-year loan deal.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo open new chapters in their careers

The summer transfer window proved to be a memorable one as the world's biggest superstars switched clubs. Lionel Messi left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal while Cristiano Ronaldo also sealed a return to Manchester United.

The Argentine made his first appearance for the French giants during their recent 2-0 victory over Reims, coming on as a substitute for Neymar. The Portuguese, meanwhile, made his second debut for the Red Devils in their 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at the weekend.

Both players have all eyes on them as they look to help their respective new teams triumph both at the domestic and continental levels. With the Champions League set to return this week, it will be interesting to see how they'll impress once again in Europe's elite tournament.

