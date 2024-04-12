"They have different types of issues" - Mauricio Pochettino provides injury update on 2 key Chelsea players ahead of Everton clash

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update on the injury situation of key duo Enzo Fernandez and Axel Disasi ahead of their clash against Everton. The Blues will return to Premier League action, hosting the Toffees on Monday (April 15), as they look to build on their seven-game unbeaten run.

For much of this season, Chelsea have looked unreliable, showing wild inconsistencies in their performances from game to game. This was in full view over the last week, where they went from a morale-boosting win over Manchester United to dropping points against Sheffield United.

A major problem for Mauricio Pochettino's young side this season has been the alarming regularity of injury occurrences. They presently have 11 players listed as out injured, including Romeo Lavia, who has been ruled out of the season.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game at Stamford Bridge on Monday, the Argentine tactician spoke on the availability of Axel Disasi and Enzo Fernandez. Both players were listed as unavailable by the club's statement, but the manager has revealed that they are in contention for a place in Monday's squad.

He said via Football.London:

"We'll see. They are under assessment. They have different types of issues. We don't believe they are big issues but we will see if they can be available. At the moment, they have not trained after Sheffield and that is why we don't know."

Disasi has been ever-dependable since his arrival at Stamford Bridge from AS Monaco last summer, appearing 40 times across all competitions. The 26-year-old Frenchman has remarkably never missed a game through injury since the start of his professional career.

Fernandez, meanwhile, has had to battle a couple of niggles and slight fitness problems this season at Chelsea. The 22-year-old has made 38 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

Star forward joins absentees for Chelsea ahead of Everton

Chelsea star Raheem Sterling has joined the club's extensive list of absentees as they prepare to face Everton. Having lost the reverse fixture at Goodison Park, the Blues are keen to take maximum points from the encounter.

Sterling has been revealed to be nursing an illness, which will see him miss out on the Everton encounter. The England international has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 38 appearances across competitions this season.

Despite being one of the most experienced players, Sterling has found himself out of favor in recent weeks. The forward last started a game for the Blues when they faced Leicester City in the FA Cup on March 17.

