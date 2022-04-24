"They are difficult things to accept" - Pochettino slams PSG fans for booing Lionel Messi against Lens

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has criticized the fans for once again jeering Lionel Messi during the club's 1-1 draw against RC Lens.

The 34-year-old forward scored an outstanding long-range goal to open the scoring which eventually helped Les Parisiens clinch the Ligue 1 title. Despite the favorable result, a section of the fans jeered Messi and Pochettino was not happy with their treatment of the former Barcelona star.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss also congratulated the Argentina captain for his achievements and winning his first title in France.

Speaking after the game, Pochettino was quoted as saying the following (via A24):

"It's incredible, they are difficult things to accept. Situations that are unlikely, that are not what they understand. How great he is, what he gives to football, and what he will continue to give to football. Happy for him. I congratulated him after the game and another title for his record."

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time PSG fans have booed Lionel Messi. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was jeered during their home game against FC Bordeaux earlier this year.

However, Messi played a key role against Lens as Mauricio Pochettino's side reclaimed the Ligue 1 title after missing out on it last season. Prior to their game last night, they were 15 points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille with five games remaining.

Consequently, the draw against Lens was enough to secure their 10th league title.

MessiTeam @Lionel10Team MESSI WHAT A GOAL MESSI WHAT A GOAL 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/j0kpG4V8aD

Lionel Messi scores vital goal in underwhelming season for PSG

Lionel Messi has had an underwhelming season in France following his free transfer from Barcelona last summer. A lot more was expected of the seven-time Ballon d'Or based on his lofty standards.

Lionel Messi scored one of the most important goals of PSG's season which helped them secure the Ligue 1 title. However, it is worth noting that this was only Messi's fourth goal in the league so far. Overall, the 34-year-old forward has netted just nine times this season, with five of them coming in the UEFA Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English Championships



𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟔 - 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟒 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟑 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟒 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟓 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐



#𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝟭𝟬𝗡𝗦 Championships𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟔 - 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟒 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟑 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟒 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟓 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 🔟 Championships𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟔 - 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟒 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟑 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟒 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟓 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐🔴 #𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝟭𝟬𝗡𝗦 🔵 https://t.co/iOQ948VJhE

Lionel Messi, however, has been a creative force for PSG this season. The Argentine captain has provided 13 assists in the 2021-22 season. He has registered a hat-trick of assists twice this season, with the most recent coming against Clermont Foot in a 6-1 win.

After some initial troubles, the former Barcelona superstar has linked up well with fellow forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar over the last few weeks.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra