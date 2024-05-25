“They discarded Kroos” - Journalist makes huge claim on Barcelona rejecting Toni Kroos before Real Madrid transfer despite Guardiola warning

SER journalist Ramon Besa has said that Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos could have joined Barcelona instead of Los Blancos when he left Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014. The German has been with Los Blancos since then.

Kroos, 34, is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, amassing some stellar numbers and contributing to multiple titles during his decade-long stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner has made 463 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos, contributing 28 goals and 98 assists. That includes a goal and nine assists in 46 games across competitions. Among his 22 titles at the club, he has won the Supercopa and La Liga this season.

However, as Besa says, Barca reportedly 'discarded' Kroos even after their former boss Pep Guardiola had touted the German as a 'special' player. The journalist said:

"Kroos had the idea of leaving Bayern and was not very clear about whether to go to Madrid or Barca. Barcelona thought they had alternative players. They discarded Kroos. Guardiola warned that he was a very interesting player and due to the circumstances, he opted for Madrid."

Kroos is retiring after the European Championships next summer.

How has Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos fared against Barcelona?

Real Madrid midfield maestro Toni Kroos has had a lot of success against the club's arch-rivals Barcelona. He has faced the Blaugrana 28 times across competitions, scoring once and assisting thrice.

Los Blancos have won 14 of these 28 games and lost 11. These appearances have come in three different competitions, with the most (19) - expectedly - coming in La Liga, with Carlo Ancelotti's side going 9-8.

Interestingly, Kroos' only goal against the Blaugrana has come in the Spanish top flight, in a 2-1 home win for Los Blancos in the 2020-21 campaign. His three assists against Barca have also come in La Liga, with Madrid winning all three games.