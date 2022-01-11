"They don't have that appeal anymore" – Glen Johnson claims Manchester United will be unable to lure 22-year-old target to Old Trafford

Glen Johnson feels Manchester United no longer have the pull to lure Declan Rice to Old Trafford.

Rice has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League recently. The West Ham captain has carried on his good form since last season and has led the charge for a top-four finish this term.

The Old Trafford outfit have struggled in the middle of the park for quite some time. It has led to Rice developing as a potential target for the Red Devils.

However, while speaking to BettingOdds.com, Johnson said he feels United are behind in the pecking order in England at the moment.

"I don’t think United could get anyone better than Declan Rice," Johnson said. "If he was available, I think Chelsea or Liverpool would be in front of them anyway. Those players only come around once. United have got [Donny] van de Beek or whoever and they try to sign all these players in that position for loads of money and it’s just never worked."

The former Liverpool and Chelsea defender added:

"If I was Declan I would be a bit concerned to be honest with you. I’d be thinking United aren’t the Manchester United of old. There used to be a time when, anytime they came calling, you go. It was the number one place. Everyone wanted to go. But they don’t have that appeal anymore.

"I don’t think he’d end up there whether they want him or not. But in terms of their business, I think they should just sit tight and wait until the summer and weigh the whole situation up with everybody."

Scott McTominay developing into a potential leader at Manchester United

Scott McTominay scored the only goal of the match last night against Aston Villa in the FA Cup. The Scottish midfielder headed in the first half to hand United an important victory.

Praising McTominay's performance after the match, United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said:

"He is an academy boy, his energy is amazing. He now also starts scoring goals and also with some leadership skills. I wouldn't be surprised if in a couple of years he would be the captain of this team."

McTominay has scored 16 goals and made three assists for the Red Devils in 155 games.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar