“They don’t ask me, they’re not my children” - Carlo Ancelotti on the futures of three Real Madrid stars

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has addressed the futures of Luka Modric, Lucas Vasquez, and Nacho Fernandez. His comments came during the post-match press conference after Los Blancos were held to a stalemate by Real Betis in their final La Liga fixture of the season (Saturday, May 25).

Real Madrid were dealt a massive blow after Toni Kroos announced he would be retiring at the end of the season after a successful decade at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the futures of Modric, Vasquez, and Nacho still remain up in the air.

Ancelotti was asked about this, but he delivered a blunt response (via Managing Madrid):

“They don’t ask me, they are not my children. They are very clear about what they want to do and we respect their decisions. Today it is not the most important issue either for them or for us.”

As per a report from MARCA (h/t News18), Los Blancos are set to offer Lucas Vasquez a new deal that would keep him at the club until next summer. The Real Madrid youth product has been exceptional as a back-up full-back to Dani Carvajal this season, amassing three goals and eight assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Moreover, Real Madrid are reportedly keen on offering Luka Modric a one-year extension. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner was initially expected to leave at the end of the season. However, Kroos' retirement, his experience in the locker room, and his role as an impact substitute this season are some factors that have led to a change of plans, as per ESPN.

The same cannot be said for club captain Nacho Fernandez though. The Spaniard is reportedly keen on playing abroad with the MLS being touted as a possible destination. But he has allegedly not made a final decision yet and is expected to inform Real Madrid only after the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund (June 1).

"How lucky to have had it for ten years" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hails Toni Kroos after farewell game against Real Betis

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti waxed lyrical about Toni Kroos after his final game for the club against Real Betis on Saturday. Unfortunately, the Germany international wasn't able to end his career on a winning note, with the score being 0-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On a brighter note, this didn't stop the home fans from giving Kroos an emotional farewell after the final whistle. From the aforementioned source, Ancelotti said:

“The Bernabéu has given him the farewell he deserves. It has been a great night, very emotional for everyone, very much. But we are still lucky to enjoy it for another week. It’s been one of the biggest, obviously. A high-quality medium, with a fantastic character, little ego, very humble and always at the service of the team, very altruistic. How lucky to have had it for ten years. It is a great farewell to a legend, a player who has done something extraordinary for this club. And it is the farewell he deserves.”

Kroos cemented his place as one of the best midfielders in the world during his prime years at Real Madrid, netting 28 goals and registering 98 assists in 464 appearances across all competitions. The 34-year-old helped the La Liga titans win 21 trophies, including four La Liga titles and UEFA Champions League trophies.