"They don’t get the appreciation" - Rasmus Hojlund names the underrated players at Manchester United 

Rasmus Hojlund has named Manuel Ugarte and Amad Diallo as the underrated players in Manchester United's team. The Uruguayan joined the Red Devils from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer and has successfully replaced Casemiro in Ruben Amorim's starting XI.

Ugarte has registered 29 appearances across competitions, setting up one goal. Meanwhile, Amad was a peripheral figure under former manager Erik ten Hag, but his fortunes have improved since Amorim took charge at Manchester United.

The Ivorian forward has registered six goals and five assists from 20 games under the Portuguese. The 22-year-old is now one of the first names on the team sheet.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Friday's 2-1 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup Fourth Round, Hojlund was full of praise for the duo.

Trending

"Obviously the results have not been good enough but he’s been a standout player lately. You see his quality, you see those workhorses in teams, they don’t get the appreciation," said Hojlund.

He continued:

"For example, Amad [Diallo] has been doing amazing recently and he’s starting to get his recognition. But Manu has also been very, very good. You’re starting to see now that he’s performing on another level."

Manchester United next face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, February 16.

What did Ruben Amorim say after Manchester United's controversial win over Leicester City?

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United had to rely on a late Harry Maguire winner to secure victory over Leicester City in midweek. The Red Devils went behind in the game just before the break, but Joshua Zirkzee got them level in the 68th minute.

While Maguire sent them ahead in the third minute of injury time, replays showed that the Englishman may have been offside. However, there was no VAR on duty and the goal stood.

Speaking after the game (via Metro), Amorim admitted that his team's performance wasn't good enough.

"We had to believe until the end but this game has nothing to do with the time of Fergie. I think the performance, we have to do so much better with the ball, without the ball. We didn’t have any energy in the beginning, especially in the first-half," said Amorim.

He continued:

"Then in the second half we played a little bit better, with a little more speed, winning second balls. Then we managed to turn things around so it was a good result not a good performance."

Manchester United are 13th in the Premier League after 24 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback