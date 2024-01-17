“They don’t like each other at all” - Darren Bent insists striker will not join Chelsea despite transfer links

Pundit Darren Bent believes former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino will not join the Reds' Premier League rivals Chelsea in January.

The Brazilian attacker has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, with the Blues looking to bolster striking options. According to The Telegraph, the west Londoners are also eyeing a deal for Karim Benzema on a short-term basis.

On the topic, Bent suggested that a return to the Premier League for Firmino is unlikely for a number of reasons. He started by explaining to talkSPORT (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"Chelsea Liverpool, that history there, they don’t like each other at all. Would he go? I can’t see Firmino going there, I just can’t."

The 32-year-old was well known for his ability to link up play and score his fair share of goals. Claiming that Mauricio Pochettino's men need a more prolific goalscorer, Bent added:

"If you look at his time at Liverpool, I know he sacrificed himself because of the other two, Mane and Salah. But his link-up play and hold-up play was arguably one of the best in the league. He wasn’t prolific, was he. He scored goals. But he wasn’t prolific."

During his time at Anfield, Firmino played 362 matches across competitions, bagging 111 goals and 79 assists. He won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League once each, among other honors.

Since joining Al-Ahli last summer, the former Red has bagged three goals and assists each in 19 appearances across competitions.

Looking at Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja's form for Chelsea this season

Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja (via Getty Images)

Chelsea strikers Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja have failed to fire this campaign, leading to suggestions that the Blues need to improve their striking options.

Senegal international Jackson arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer on a reported €37 million deal. He's scored seven times in the Premier League in 19 matches, with three of those strikes coming against a nine-men Tottenham Hotspur on November 7.

Jackson has netted just once in his last eight English top-flight fixtures.

Meanwhile, second-choice striker Armando Broja has netted just two goals in 17 matches across competitions.

Poor form in front of goal has also contributed to the Blues struggling in the Premier League this year. They're currently ninth with 31 points, nine behind fourth-placed Arsenal.