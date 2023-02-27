“They don’t look the same without him” – Glenn Hoddle highlights how Chelsea struggle without key player

Former Chelsea manager Glenn Hoddle believes the Blues are worse off when they're without Thiago Silva.

Graham Potter's side worryingly lost Silva to an injury during their 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday (February 26). Having started the game, the Brazilian needed to be substituted with a left knee problem after just 19 minutes and was replaced by Wesley Fofana.

Potter said after the game that he wasn't sure about the extent of the injury and hopes that it's nothing too serious (via the Evening Standard). However, Chelsea now face the possibility of being without Silva for their next few games.

Hoddle reckons the Blues struggle when they don't have the veteran centre-back in the XI. He told Premier League Productions after the loss at Spurs (as quoted by Football365):

“They lack that punch. They lack that punch in and around the 18-yard box. They started the game okay, first 10, 15 minutes they came out and were the better team. But no, there’s not that little bit of magic there; they’ve got good players, very good players, but are they gelling as a team?

"No, they’re not. And they’ve got to have more end product. When their elder statesman, Thiago Silva, goes off, to me, they don’t look the same team without him.”

Football365 @F365

football365.com/news/hoddle-fe… "They don’t look the same team without him." "They don’t look the same team without him."football365.com/news/hoddle-fe…

Chelsea's record without Thiago Silva this season affirms Hoddle's point. The centre-back has not taken the pitch on six occasions across competitions this term. The Blues have lost four of those contests and won just once, scoring only three goals and conceding eight.

Chelsea slump to third straight defeat across competitions

Chelsea's dismal run of form continued on Sunday as Tottenham Hotspur beat them 2-0 in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Blues enjoyed some good spells in the first half but lacked incisiveness in the final third, while Spurs were assured at the back. Oliver Skipp put the hosts ahead less than a minute after half-time with an excellent strike from outside the box that narrowly beat Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Harry Kane then added a second in the 82nd minute after Graham Potter's side allowed Eric Dier to get a flick-on on Son Heung-min's corner. Kane hooked in Dier's nod-on at the far post to seal all three points for Tottenham.

The visitors could not muster any response, getting just two of their ten attempts on target in the game. Spurs, meanwhile, scored with two of their three shots on target from eight attempts while having only 41% possession.

The result marked Chelsea's third loss across compeitions following 1-0 defeats to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League and Southampton in the Premier League.

The Blues are now winless in six games (three draws, three defeats) across competitions ahead of their league clash against Leeds United on Saturday (March 4).

Poll : 0 votes