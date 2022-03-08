"They don’t have a manager" - Frank McAvennie explains why Manchester United stars don't respect Ralf Rangnick

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has claimed that Manchester United players do not have respect for interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The Scot believes the situation will not improve until a permanent manager is hired at the end of the season.

Following an abysmal start to the season, Manchester United relieved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his responsibilities as a manager, bringing in Rangnick in his place last November. The German has a six-month managerial contract with United, after which he’ll serve as a consultant for two years.

The former RB Leipzig manager has had his moments in the United dugout, but saw his side thrashed 4-1 by Manchester City on Sunday. Following the result, some pundits have started doubting Rangnick’s ability. But McAvennie believes United’s woes are due to a lack of respect for their manager. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“They [Manchester United] don’t have a manager. They have a guy who is filling in until the end of the season. No wonder no one respects him. Why would you? He’s not going to be your boss next season. They have the full season to go when they sacked Ole.”

The 62-year-old added that the Red Devils needed Cristiano Ronaldo to lead from the front, something the Portuguese has failed to do.

McAvennie elaborated:

“These players need a leader and there aren’t any there. Ronaldo is the closest thing to that. You would think he could have got these players switched on. They would be thinking ‘hang on, that’s Ronaldo, I need to up my game’. That hasn’t happened and nothing will change until a proper manager comes in.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table, just one point adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal. The Gunners, however, have three games in hand and are among the favorites to finish in the top four.

Manchester United will next face fellow top-four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur

Following their embarrassing defeat to City, United find themselves in an awkward position in the top-four race.

They need a win to get their campaign back on track, but their upcoming rivals Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to make it a straightforward affair.

Spurs arguably produced their best football of the season on Monday night, cruising to a 5-0 win over Everton. Goals from Son Heung-min and Sergio Reguilon, an own goal from Michael Keane, and a brace from Harry Kane secured an emphatic win for Spurs.

Given the brand of football Tottenham played on Monday, United would need to be on their toes to avoid another defeat in the Premier League on Saturday.

