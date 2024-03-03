"They don’t have the players at the moment that are capable of beating Man City" - Paul Scholes after Manchester United's 3-1 loss

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has made a huge claim about the Red Devils following their 3-1 loss against Manchester City in the Manchester derby on Sunday, March 3. He said that his former side doesn't have the type of players at the moment that are capable of beating Pep Guardiola's men.

The highly anticipated Manchester derby ended up on a bitter note for Manchester United. They were condemned to yet another painful defeat in the Premier League at the hands of the Cityzens. Erik ten Hag's men looked like they came for business with their approach to the game in the opening minutes. But in the end, Manchester City proved to be too much for them to contain.

The Red Devils took an early lead after Bruno Fernandes teed up Marcus Rashford to open the scoring in the eighth minute. However, what followed was a dominant performance from the Cityzens that saw them bag three goals in the second half to claim all three points. A sensational brace from Phil Foden and a super strike from Erling Haaland inflicted the damage on the men from Old Trafford.

After seeing the gulf between the two clubs, Scholes couldn't help but confess that the reigning Premier League champions are in a superior class at the moment. The former Manchester United midfielder noted that the Red Devils don't have the type of players who can beat their 'noisy' neighbors at the moment.

“It’s probably the right result. Manchester City are a class above at the moment. #mufc knew that if they went toe-to-toe they would probably get beat, so they came to make it difficult. They don’t have the players at the moment that are capable of beating Man City,” he said in a quote conveyed by centredevils on X.

Following that result, Manchester United remain in the sixth spot in the Premier League table with 44 points after 27 games, 11 points behind the top four. City also got to keep their second spot in the rankings with 62 points in 27 matches, one point behind leaders Liverpool.

Real Madrid to face competition from Manchester United for La Liga defender

Manchester United are ready to rival Real Madrid for the signature of Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo via Tribal Football. The report claims that the talented left-back has earned the attention of the Red Devils with his eye-catching displays.

The story mentions that the Premier League giants are in desperate need of a left-back. Luke Shaw has been injury prone this season while Tyrell Malacia hasn't featured even once due to an injury.

They would certainly cherish having the 22-year-old manning that position for the team. He has contributed one goal and six assists in 30 games across competitions as Girona surprisingly compete for the La Liga title. However, Los Blancos reportedly have a £7 million buy-back clause on the player and that could be a stumbling block for United.

Meanwhile, after losing the Manchester derby, Erik ten Hag's men will be looking to bounce back. They take on Everton at Old Trafford in the Premier League this Saturday, March 9.

