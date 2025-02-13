“They don’t have the skill or the intelligence” - Gary Neville offers opinion on why Michael Owen and Raheem Sterling struggled later in their careers

Raheem Sterling, currently on loan at Arsenal from Chelsea, has endured a frustrating campaign so far. In the 18 appearances he has made for the Gunners across all competitions, the England international has scored just once, in the EFL Cup, and bagged two assists.

With injuries to Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, Sterling will be expected to play a more central role for the Gunners as the business end of the season approaches. The 30-year-old, who has been out of sorts throughout the campaign, will have to find his feet soon.

Now, former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville has explained why Sterling is finding it difficult to regain his earlier form. Sterling's most prolific season came in 2019-20 when he scored 31 goals in all competitions for Manchester City.

Trending

Neville, while speaking to the Stick to Football podcast (via TBR Football), provided scathing criticism that the former Liverpool and Manchester City attacker may not have the skill set to adapt to another position on the pitch. The United legend, who won eight Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies, among others, also hinted at the Englishman entering the fag end of his career.

“I think when a quick player, say Michael Owen or Raheem Sterling start at the age of 16, 17, and they get to sort of like late 20s, 30, they’ve already played a full career. So you think why they are like they are now is because most players come in when they are like 19, 20, and they play to the 34, and you see a deterioration, they are actually in their bodies 34 already," said Neville.

“So for Michael and, say, for Raheem, it’s difficult for them to adapt into a different type of role because they don’t have the skill and the sort of intelligence. They play off that speed and that sharpness whereas [Ryan] Giggs, he was adapted and he could go back into Central Midfield. [Paul] Scholes, he obviously adapted," he added.

Raheem Sterling is one of the two remaining fit senior attackers at Arsenal

Arsenal chose not to make any signings in the recently concluded January transfer window, and this decision may come back to haunt them big time. The Gunners will have to rely on Raheem Sterling, a natural winger, to play as their striker now.

Belgian Leandro Trossard is currently the only other senior fit attacker in Arsenal's squad at the moment, but he too likes to play on the wings. The Gunners are in the second position of the league table with 50 points at the moment.

Liverpool have drawn seven points ahead of Arsenal in the title race by virtue of their 2-2 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, February 12. Now, Mikel Arteta will rely on Raheem Sterling to provide them with goals up front and keep up their hopes of challenging Liverpool for the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback