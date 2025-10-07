“They don’t understand football" - National team boss hits back at Arsenal summer signing Victor Gyokeres' critics 

Sweden head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has slammed critics of Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres. He heaped praise on the forward and explained that he makes an impact even when he's not scoring.

The Gunners signed Gyokeres for a reported fee of €73 million, including add-ons, from Sporting CP in the summer. He has scored just three goals in 10 games across competitions for them. Moreover, many fans and pundits have criticized the Swede's playing style and impact.

Sweden head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has, however, defended the Arsenal man. He said (h/t TBR Football):

“Viktor Gyokeres is in very good form at the moment and is very good. If people say he doesn’t have an impact, then they don’t understand football and don’t have a clue about football. He creates space for other players, works on the ball and makes runs.

“It’s excellent, and he scores goals almost all the time, so he has an impact and has been very good. It’s always nice, as you need time when you come to a new club.”

Gyokeres has started in nine out of his 10 appearances for Arsenal across competitions, helping them sit atop the Premier League table after seven games.

Alan Shearer explained what Arsenal players must do to help Viktor Gyokeres

Premier League's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer has shared his thoughts on Arsenal's attacks this season. He believes that to make the most of striker Viktory Gyokeres, the likes of Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke need to deliver early crosses.

After the Gunners' 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at home on September 13, the former Newcastle United striker said on The Rest Is Football podcast:

“The key to getting the best out of Gyokeres is early balls into the box. It’s a really fine balance because you’ve got Eze and Madueke, part of their game and big strength is going past players and being brilliant at doing that. But I also think sometimes you don’t have to do it. The early ball kills defenders as well, and I think, that sometimes, is the brightest thing to do rather than beat players.

“You saw that straight after half time, it was very similar yesterday, ball in behind and then first time into the box by Eze, one touch finish for Gyokeres. That’s what I think he’s going to thrive on,” he added.

Gyokeres has failed to register a goal contribution in his last six games across competitions for Arsenal. They will return to action on October 18 against Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League.

