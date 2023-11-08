"They don’t want to take any risks" - Fabrizio Romano reveals when Christopher Nkunku could make long-awaited Chelsea debut 

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Christopher Nkunku could be set to make his debut for Chelsea following the international break.

Nkunku has been out of action since pre-season when he picked up a serious knee injury. The French attacker hasn't made a single competitive appearance for the Blues as a result.

However, Romano suggested that the 25-year-old could soon be back on the pitch for Mauricio Pochettino's side. The transfer expert expects his return to take place soon but ruled out the chances of Nkunku facing Manchester City this weekend. He told his YouTube channel:

"From what I’m hearing, despite some rumours in the last 24 hours because of an Instagram stories post from Nkunku posting some positive message ahead of the weekend, what I can tell you is that Chelsea will take no risks with him. So he will not be on the pitch this weekend."

However, Romano was upbeat about Nkunku potentially being back in action following the international break:

"They don’t want to take any risks with Nkunku because he is a crucial player for the present and the future, for Pochettino and the club, they are altogether on the same position."

A return date of around the end of November-start of December looks likely for the France international:

“So what’s the plan? He’s not going to be tried this weekend but he’s going to be ready after the international break. This could be at the beginning of December. Let’s wait for the next steps but between the end of November and the beginning of December, Christopher Nkunku is expected to return on the pitch for Chelsea.”

Nkunku joined the west Londoners from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig this past summer for €60 million. Some argue that Pochettino's side's struggles in front of goal will have been aided by the Frenchman. The former PSG youngster, who can play in a variety of attacking roles, bagged 70 goals and 56 assists in 172 games for Leipzig.

Chelsea's Axel Disasi reveals the important role Mauricio Pochettino played in signing him

Axel Disasi made the move to Chelsea this past summer.

Axel Disasi joined Chelsea from AS Monaco in the summer following an impressive campaign at Louis II Stadium. The French defender had caught the eye of Pochettino with his performances, particularly playing against PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The 25-year-old shed light on how Pochettino had courted him, telling L'Equipe (via GetFootballNewsFrance):

"When we started to speak, he spoke to me about the match at the Parc des Princes, about how we had won and that I had played as a right-back against Kylian Mbappe […] Pochettino followed my season and wanted me to join Chelsea."

Disasi has bedded in well at Stamford Bridge, making 13 appearances across competitions. He's chipped in with one goal and helped Pochettino's side keep five clean sheets.