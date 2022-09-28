"They have dropped quite a few points already" - Bacary Sagna makes bold Premier League top 4 prediction involving Liverpool and Chelsea

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has predicted Liverpool will be one of the sides missing out on the top four this season in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side have not made the best of starts this season and have won just two of their six matches so far in the lague. They have tasted defeat against Manchester United, while Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Everton have held them to draws.

While speaking to Lord Ping, Sagna said the Reds have already dropped too many points this season. Liverpool, who are eighth in the table and nine points behind league leaders Arsenal, are the side he has predicted to miss out on the top four.

He said:

"I do think Liverpooł are the team who could fall out of the top four this season based on the opening seven matches so far, simply because they have dropped quite a few points already.

"They are already nine points behind Arsenal in first and, mentally, it is hard to close the gap when all the teams above them keep winning. It will be a test for the players, and I think this is something new for most of them."

The Frenchman has backed his former sides Arsenal and Manchester City to seal top-four spots along with Tottenham Hotspur. He has predicted Chelsea to fight Liverpool for the final spot and win the battle at the end.

"I think Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City will definitely finish in the top four. Then you only have one spot left, which will be fought between Liverpooł and Chelsea."

Sagna believes Liverpool cannot drop more points

Bacary Sagna continued to talk about Liverpool and claimed that the Reds needed to buckle up quickly.

He claimed that the Reds would not find it easy to restart the season after the World Cup and said:

"Liverpooł can't afford to drop any more points at the moment. Now, the league will really go quickly before it breaks for the World Cup. Liverpooł don't want to be in a position where they are a long way behind when the league stops in November.

"It won't be easy to restart the season after the World Cup - they need to stay within touching distance of the other teams."

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this Saturday, October 1, when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion.

