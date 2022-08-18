“They would be embarrassed watching that footage” – Former Manchester United star says Tuchel and Conte will have better manners after ‘madness’ at the end of Chelsea vs Spurs

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre recently shared his take on the scuffle between Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham coach Antonio Conte.

This past weekend, Tuchel and Conte were involved in a heated clash as the two London sides clashed in the Premier League.

The match at Stamford Bridge concluded in a 2-2 draw. Tottenham came back from behind twice to rescue a point. Harry Kane scored a 96th-minute equalizer to salvage a point for Spurs.

Tuchel and Conte had some heated exchanges during the match. However, the argument turned almost physical when both managers went to shake hands after the game and the Chelsea boss refused to let go of Conte's hand.

Silvestre believes it was a heat-of-the-moment exchange between the duo. The Frenchman further added that both managers would be embarrassed if they watched it back.

The 45-year-old also stated that the pair will learn more manners after watching the sequence again.

While talking to Bettingexpert, here's what the former Manchester United defender stated:

"They would be embarrassed watching that footage. A moment of madness, which is great for the audience and for the show. But I am sure they will have better manners in the next games in the season.”

Chelsea and Tottenham are currently seventh and fourth, respectively, in the Premier League table after two matches. Both sides have managed to accumulate four points from their first two games of the season.

Chelsea are set to take on Leeds United in their next game in the Premier League. Tottenham, meanwhile, will face Wolves next on Saturday.

Manchester United will play Liverpool next

Manchester United have had a calamitous start to their 2022-23 campaign as the Red Devils currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League table after losing their first two games of the season.

In their opening fixture at home, Manchester United suffered a 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion. A 4-0 mauling at the hands of Brighton followed.

While many expect new manager Erik ten Hag to turn the fortunes of their beloved club this season, the Dutchman is yet to find his rhythm with Manchester United.

To make matters more difficult for the former Ajax boss, United take on eternal rivals Liverpool next.

Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled unexpectedly as they have started the season with two draws. However, the Anfield-based side will look to replicate the same sort of performance that they came up with on their last visit to Man United.

Liverpool thrashed United 5-0 during their trip to Old Trafford in the 2021-22 season.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar