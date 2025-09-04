"They ended up buying Luis Diaz" - Liverpool superstar admits Bayern Munich wanted to sign him before they signed his ex-teammate

Liverpool star Cody Gakpo has admitted that Bayern Munich were interested in signing him this summer. The Dutchman added that there were talks before they ended up signing his Reds teammate, Luis Diaz.

Speaking to ESPN, Gakpo stated that he wanted to stay at Liverpool, but there were approaches from other clubs during the summer window. He claimed that it was a difficult situation as he was unsure about his future and said (via GOAL):

"From what I understand, they [Bayern] did come [to open talks about a transfer], but they ended up buying Luis Diaz. It's difficult because so much is happening. Other clubs are approaching you, but you might want to stay with your own club. Everyone handles that in their own way, but it's definitely difficult. When the future is uncertain, it just becomes a very difficult story."

Gakpo has now signed a new deal at Liverpool and admitted that he is delighted to extend his stay at Anfield. He added:

"It's nice. I've experienced things differently myself, of course. A transfer window like that can be hectic and stressful for a player and everyone around them. I don't have that problem anymore."

Cody Gakpo has played in all three Premier League matches this season, starting as the left-winger for Arne Slot. He is the only senior player for the position this season, fighting teenager Rio Ngumoha for the spot.

Cody Gakpo signed new long-term deal at Liverpool

Liverpool announced on Saturday, August 30, that Cody Gakpom has signed a new long-term deal at the club. The Dutchman spoke to the club's media team after penning the contract, saying that he was excited to stay at Anfield. He said:

“It feels amazing to extend the contract here at this beautiful club. I’m very grateful and hopefully I can give back many more beautiful moments. I feel at home, my family feels at home and that’s also a big decision always. They feel good. I’m very happy at the club, a good group, good teammates, so the life around the football itself is very good and I enjoy every moment of it. I’m very grateful that I can extend.”

Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo from PSV in December 2022 for a reported £44 million. He has played 132 matches for the Reds, scoring 42 goals and assisting 19 times, while also lifting the Premier League title and Carabao Cup once.

