"They are the enemy" - Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes bold claims about Liverpool and Manchester City after Manchester United takeover is confirmed

New Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to usurp domestic rivals Liverpool and Manchester City after his takeover was ratified by the Premier League.

Ratcliffe, the owner of the INEOS group, has bought a 27.7% stake at United. The petrochemicals billionaire knows the work that's required to take the club back to the top echelons of English football.

Since winning their record 13th Premier League title in 2013, United's league drought is now into a second decade. They have also struggled for silverware in this period, with their EFL Cup triumph last season being their first in any competition in six years.

In the last decade, Liverpool and City have taken giant leaps and are the teams to beat in the English top flight. City trail the Reds by a point after 25 games, while United are sixth, 13 points off the top.

"We have a lot to learn from our noisy neighbour and the other neighbour," Raticliffe said (as per the Daily Mail). 'They have been in a good place for a while, and there are things we can learn from both of them.

"They have sensible organisations, great people within the organisations, a good, driven and elite environment that they work in. I am very respectful of them, but they are still the enemy."

United have in resurgence since the turn of the year, going unbeaten in seven games across competitions, winning the last five.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United

Manchester United have had an underwhelming season, losing a whopping 14 times across competitions, including nine in the league.

However, Erik ten Hag's side are riding a purple patch at the moment. At the weekend, they won 2-1 at Luton Town, with red-hot forward - who scored for the fifth straight league game, starring with a brace inside seven minutes.

The Red Devils next take on Fulham in the league at home on Saturday (February 24) as they seek to continue their four-game win streak in the competition since drawing 2-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Ten Hag's side close out the month with a trip to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup fifth round four days later.