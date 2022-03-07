"They didn't even try a leg in the second half" - Jamie Redknapp claims Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will be 'fuming' after Manchester United's performance in derby defeat

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp was left disgruntled by a lackluster display from Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Sky Sports pundit believes that such a substandard United performance made the contest look particularly easy for Manchester City. He also stated that the Reds manager Jürgen Klopp would be fuming at the derby result.

"If you were Jurgen Klopp or Liverpool players watching that, you'd be fuming, they didn't even try a leg in the second half. There's a massive gulf between the two sides, what City have done over the past 10 years is they've created a team and they've thought about signings. With United, they've thrown together a team and they've hoped it's going to work." - Jamie Redknapp H/T Mirror.

It was a rare sight in English football as all Liverpool supporters took a desirous interest in the anticipated Manchester Derby. More often than not, derbies are won purely on passion, but Manchester United supporters witnessed a lapse in theirs.

Manchester City humbled their rivals at home with a staggering scoreline of 4-1 with relative ease. Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne scored within the first five minutes of the contest to send the Citizens buzzing at the Etihad.

The only consolatory goal for Manchester United arrived out of an early equalizer from their marquee signing Jadon Sancho from a stunning effort. City, however, overcame the odds of a potential surge rapidly after slotting in three more goals past Manchester United's shot-stopper, ending the utter humiliation.

Liverpool's relentless fight for the crown

Title-chasers Liverpool have fallen six points behind Manchester City in the Premier League standings. Though the Merseysiders have played a game less, still, the implications of the Manchester Derby must have left a bad taste in Klopp's mouth.

The Reds are still dependent on other sides but will also have to be perfect in their fixtures until the end of the season. Both sides are yet to face each other for the second time in the league, which takes place on April 10 at the Etihad Stadium. Their first match ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield in October.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "The toughest opponent I've ever faced in my twelve, thirteen years as a manager."



If both sides convincingly match each other's strides before then, it could become the season's most critical contest. Supremacy for each is absolute as nobody had each other's numbers the last time these two locked horns at Anfield. A stalemate finish would be unacceptable for both managers next month as they look to secure the crown at each other's expense.

