"They have no f*****g idea, that's the truth, but I get it" - Barcelona star Gavi hits back at critics who doubt his abilities

Barcelona star Gavi has lashed out at critics of his footballing abilities ahead of his side's UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, March 9. The Catalans are set to face the German giants at home for the game.

Ad

Gavi returned to the pitch in October last year after remaining out for a year due to an ACL injury picked up on international duty. Since his return, the Spaniard has contributed three goals and assists each in 29 appearances across competitions. The midfielder has yet to become a regular starter under Hansi Flick, but has started in multiple crucial games this season.

In the pre-match press conference ahead of Barcelona's game against Borussia Dortmund, Gavi responded to a journalist asking him about his critics. He was asked to comment on the general view of some who consider him a tough player but not a technical one. He said (via ESPN):

Ad

Trending

"It's true what you are saying. A lot of people think I don't know how to play football. They have no f**king idea, that's the truth, but I get it, it's football. Everyone thinks what they want to think, so it's OK."

Despite not being a regular starter, Gavi has been an integral part of the Barcelona squad due to his hard work and team spirit. Hansi Flick has used the youngster in various positions in the midfield, but the Spaniard has always played a key role in linking the midfield and attack.

Ad

"I can play in any position in midfield" - Barcelona star Gavi opens up on the various roles he played in under Hansi Flick

In his aforementioned interaction with the press, Barcelona star Gavi opened up on the several positions he had played in the midfield, including the number 6 and double pivot roles. He said (via Barca Universal):

Ad

"I am playing in several midfield positions. It’s a good thing. The coach is seeing me more as a playmaker, but I can play as a double pivot or as a '6'. The more positions I play the better. I can play in any position in midfield."

Gavi also shared that coach Hansi Flick has helped him improve as a player since his return from injury. He continued:

Ad

"Flick is putting me in many positions and this can improve my game. It’s going to be very good for the future. The more complete I am, the better. That’s something Flick is doing with me."

Hansi Flick has introduced an exciting, attacking brand of football at Barcelona, quite different from the usual Johan Cruyff school of thought usually followed by the Catalans. The German tactician has shifted the focus to the attack, leading to the team scoring multiple goals per game.

La Blaugrana are major contenders to win three competitions, the Champions League, LaLiga, and the Copa del Rey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his hard work and dedication. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More