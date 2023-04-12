“They are doing fantastic work in youth development” - Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates decade-long support towards scholarship

Cristiano Ronaldo recently penned a message on his social media account upon the completion of 10 years of the Peter Lim scholarship in Singapore. The scholarship runs on a $10 million donation from philanthropists and sportspeople.

Ronaldo is one of the donors and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner penned an inspiring message, writing on his Instagram:

"Very proud to have supported the Singapore Olympic Foundation Peter Lim Scholarship for the past 10 years. They are doing fantastic work in youth development and creating opportunities for young people most in need. Let’s continue the good work."

Cristiano Ronaldo has always been known for his contributions to society. The Portuguese recently sent a plane full of food packets, pillows, blankets, and other usable materials to help the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Cristiano Ronaldo once spoke about his father

In a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo was reduced to tears while talking about his late father. His father suffered from alcoholism and passed away in 2005.

Speaking about Jose Dinis Aveiro, the legendary footballer said:

"The more I learn about the war, the more I understand why he became the man he did. When I speak about my father, I [have] no words to explain what I feel."

When Piers Morgan showed Ronaldo a video of his father, the footballer was teary-eyed as he said:

"I've never seen the video, it's unbelievable, To hear your father speaks about how proud he was of you must mean a lot? Yes it does. I thought the interview would be funny, I didn't expect to cry."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner further added:

"He was a drunk person, I never spoke to him like a normal person, a normal conversation."

Ronaldo, meanwhile, doesn't drink and doesn't have any tattoos on his body as well as he regularly donates blood.

He will next be in action when Al-Nassr face Al-Hilal away in the Saudi Pro League on April 18.

Poll : 0 votes