“They are far above the rest” – Spain coach Luis Enrique picks 2 teams that stand out as favorites ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Spain manager Luis Enrique has named the two sides he believes are the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Enrique's side have endured a mixed start to their Nations League campaign with two draws against Portugal and the Czech Republic. However, they claimed a victory against Switzerland last time out.

The 2010 world champions will be among the more-fancied nations in this year's competition. Young and exciting players such as Gavi and Pedri are set to make their FIFA World Cup debuts.

Ahead of his team's final Nations League clash of the summer against the Czechs in Malaga on Sunday, Enrique was asked who he thinks are the most likely to win football's biggest international tournament this year. He replied (as quoted by SPORT):

"If you ask me if I see a team above the rest, I think Argentina. Also Brazil, if I don't mention it, the journalists would jump on me. They are far above the rest."

Both the South American giants are aiming to become the first non-European World Cup winners for the first time since Brazil's victory in 2002. The tournament looks set to be Argentina superstar Lionel Messi's last chance to claim the one honour that has eluded him in his iconic career.

Spain boss cites France's Nations League struggles as they continue their FIFA World Cup preparations

The former Barcelona manager was forced to defend his team selection following the side's narrow victory over bottom side Switzerland. He compared his team's momentum to that of World and Nations League champions France.

Enrique stated (as per Yahoo Sport):

"It's not about what I understand or don't understand. It's about looking at things with perspective. Nobody is interested in the other results of Group A. If someone expects us to win every game then they do not know what modern football is."

"Look at the struggles of France, champion of the world and Nations League – we are not different. But we are a great team that can beat any rival, that's for sure."

Nations League holders France have gotten off to a dreadful start in the competition, with just two points from the nine available. They opened their account with a defeat to Denmark in Paris before back-to-back 1-1 draws away at Croatia and Austria.

