“They feel his energy and ability would bring a similar lift to when Jesse Lingard came in” – Transfer expert says West Ham are ‘waiting’ to launch move for Chelsea midfielder

Transfer expert Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport that West Ham United are keen on striking a deal for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher to try and replicate Jesse Lingard's success.

The Hammers have started the campaign off in disappointing fashion, losing all three on the bounce without scoring a goal.

The lack of firepower at the London Stadium is becoming problematic and it is felt that more additions may be required to help change the situation.

One name that is being touted with a move to David Moyes' side is Chelsea midfielder Gallagher.

Jones has touched on the interest in the midfielder alongside his teammate Armando Broja, saying:

“They (West Ham) are still waiting in the background to hear on various situations ongoing at Chelsea – Broja is one of them but also Conor Gallagher really interests them."

Jones says that West Ham believe that Gallagher can have a similar impact to what Lingard had when he arrived from Manchester United on loan in 2020:

“They feel his energy and ability would bring a similar lift to when Jesse Lingard came in.”

Lingard flourished in a short loan spell at the London Stadium, making 16 appearances, scoring nine goals and providing five assists.

Meanwhile, Gallagher has broken into the Blues' XI following a breakout season whilst out on loan at Crystal Palace.

He made 39 appearances at Selhurst Park, scoring 12 goals whilst contributing four assists.

The English midfielder was named the Eagles' 'Player of the Season' for his impressive campaign.

Gallagher may be available for £40 million and he has three years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Difficult outing for Chelsea midfielder Gallagher against Leeds United

Gallagher struggled in his first start

Gallagher was handed his first start by Thomas Tuchel in Chelsea colors last weekend against Leeds but it was not one of his better performances.

The midfielder struggled to have a significant impact as the Blues were thrashed 3-0 by the Peacocks.

He was substituted in the 64th minute and there are question marks over whether he fits the current Tuchel side.

Gallagher flourishes in more of an advanced role as was the case at Palace last season.

Chelsea have a number of similar profile of attackers at the club with the likes of Mason Mount and Kai Havertz to contend with.

A departure for the Englishman may be for the better with the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon.

He will want to get a good amount of game time to try and make Gareth Southgate's squad in Qatar having already been capped on four occasions.

