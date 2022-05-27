"They are on fire this season" - Arsenal's Nuno Tavares predicts the result of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool 

Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares predicts Real Madrid will beat Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday, May 28.

The European giants are set to clash at Saint-Denis in Paris tomorrow to decide the new European champions.

Tavares, a left-back for the Gunners, has weighed in with his predictions and he's backing the Spanish champions to prevail over their Premier League counterparts.

Speaking on the Counter Attack Podcast, he said (via HITC):

“Real Madrid. Because they are on fire this season.

“It’s 11 against 11, Liverpool are really, really good. They look forward all the time and don’t let the other team breathe but it will be a good fight.”

Los Blancos haven't been perfect but have shown nerves of steel, fighting back from the jaws of defeat to produce spectacular comebacks in every knockout round.

PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City all led against them at some point during their ties, only to see their lead wiped out in no time and head home packing.

However, in the final, there are no second chances, and the margin for error will be negligible.

Liverpool also boast a fantastic squad, armed with one of the most menacing attacking units in Europe.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino are all terrific forwards and will pose a true test of Real Madrid's defensive mettle.

Liverpool out to seek revenge for 2018 loss to Real Madrid

This year's final will be a rematch of the 2018 showpiece, which Real Madrid famously won 3-1 in Kyiv.

Liverpool were undone by an early injury to Mohamed Salah followed by two embarrassing howlers from goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Even though the Merseysiders gained redemption a year later, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Madrid final to lift their sixth title, there's a sense of unfinished business in their camp.

The sides also met in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last year and Los Blancos once again prevailed 3-1 on aggregate. However, at the time, the Reds were going through a rough patch with a dramatic slump in form.

The current Liverpool side will be the strongest yet to face Real Madrid and they can expect a serious run for their money here.

But as mentioned already, the Spanish champions cannot be ruled out until the end, for they too have come to be known as the 'mentality monsters' this season.

