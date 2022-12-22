“They would fit perfectly at the club” - Emmanuel Petit urges Arsenal to sign 2 Premier League midfielders

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has urged the Gunners to go for Brighton & Hove Albion pair Alexis Mac Alister and Moises Caicedo in the January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s side are expected to be active in the winter transfer window after their star forward Gabriel Jesus picked up a knee injury in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Petit believes that the Premier League leaders could also use some reinforcements in midfield. The north London outfit were heavily linked with Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz in the summer, but neither deal materialized.

Speaking to Mega Casino, Petit claimed that 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Mac Allister and Ecuador’s high-flier Caicedo would suit the Londoners better than Tielemans. The former France international said:

“If we’re talking about midfielders for Arsenal, I know the links are there with Tielemens at Leicester, who I think is a good player but I’m not sure he is what Arsenal needs. I’m a big fan of two players from Brighton: Alexis Mac Alister and Moises Caicedo.

“Mac Alister, I said this last season before he won the World Cup, he is a guy that does everything in the midfield. He sets the tempo, carries the ball. Technically, he is very good. He scores goals.”

Petit continued pleading his case, saying:

“The guy that sits next to him at Brighton, Caicedo, he is excellent. If Arsenal could take both of those players, two guys who know each other, they would fit perfectly at the club. They would do everything that Arteta wants in midfield. Both of them are young and could form a partnership for years.

“Mac Allister has just won the World Cup. He won the Copa America last year. In terms of his experience and maturity, he played almost every single game at the World Cup and he played really well. He is at Brighton! What are Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City doing? Come on! He plays brilliant football.”

Alexis Mac Allister could add a new dimension to Arsenal’s midfield

Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister proved his mettle at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, winning his place in midfield and keeping it throughout the tournament. He showcased his ability to pick out the right pass, remain in possession under pressure, and act as an auxiliary forward when needed.

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Mac Allister started six matches, scoring once and providing an assist. He also created two big chances, averaged 1.3 key passes per game, and attained 89% passing accuracy (39 passes average). He was also solid when defending, making three interceptions, attempting nine tackles, and winning 54% of his total duels.

433 @433 Alexis and his father Carlos Mac Allister were blessed to share the pitch with these legends Alexis and his father Carlos Mac Allister were blessed to share the pitch with these legends 🇦🇷🙌 https://t.co/g4eAHTJdKz

The Gunners are fairly stacked in midfield with Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny, and Thomas Partey all capable of pulling their weight. Signing Mac Allister could complete their squad, giving them a player who can find the perfect balance between attack and defense.

