“They have football people making footballing decision” – Graeme Souness predicts who will win 2023-24 Premier League

Graeme Souness has said that Manchester city will win the Premier League once again next season, addting that Arsenal will once again pose significant threat to the Cityzens.

The Gunners finished second after leading the league for 248 days, running out of steam in the last few weeks. Souness reckons Mikel Arteta's side will once again show their prowess in the league but tipped Pep Guardiola's side to wrap up their fourth straight title.

Making his prediction for the upcoming season, the pundit said (via Metro):

"I don’t think the Premier League is in danger of becoming a one-trick pony, but I do think Manchester City will be champions again. They are the strongest team. They've got the best group of players I’ve ever known in the Premier League, because they have the structure right – they have football people making footballing decisions."

Souness added that the Cityzens have a great group of players in their ranks with a superb manager in Guardiola at he helm. The former midfielder added:

"They’ve got a manager (Pep Guardiola) who is vastly experienced and successful. They’ve got the best players – and it’s the best players that win you leagues. I think there will be the same challenger this year – Arsenal will challenge City."

Graeme Souness explained why Arsenal failed to win Premier League last season

Arsenal had an amazing campaign last term, as they surpassed the expectations by securing a second-placed finish. However, many think that the Gunners let go of the opportunity to win the Premier League, as they led the table for large swathes.

Souness said that the lack of serial winners in the young team was the key reason behind the Gunners imploding late in the campaign:

"Arsenal would have won the league if that had a little bit more experience and retained a little bit more belief at difficult times. You look at Arsenal last year, there were no serial winners in their team, when they were way out in front."

Manchester City, meanwhile, had a lot of players who were well-versed with winning the league. Pep Guardiola's side peaked at the right time and finished the job in style to once again become English champions, winning their fourth league title in five years.