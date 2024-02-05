"They don't have the footballing intelligence" - Former Arsenal star takes shots at Chelsea players after loss to Wolverhampton

Former Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs raised questions about Chelsea players' intelligence after their 4-2 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 4.

The Blues suffered another disappointing result as they lost against Wolves at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday. Cole Palmer opened the scoring for the hosts in the 19th minute.

However, Wolves equalised in the 22nd minute via Matheus Cunha before Axel Disasi's 43rd-minute own goal made it 2-1 for the visitors. Cunha scored his second in the 63rd minute before completing his hat-trick in the 82nd minute via a penalty.

Thiago Silva got one back for Chelsea in the 86th minute but it was only a consolation. The Blues have now lost 10 games in the 23 Premier League games this season, winning nine and drawing four.

After the game, Gibbs spoke about the west London side's players, saying on ESPNFC (via ChelsHQ):

"Chelsea have a lot of raw talent, they have good technical players, but they don't have the footballing intelligence to win games and grind out results. They just have actual talent. You're gonna get found out in the Premier League if you're naive."

The Blues are 11th in the Premier League standings as Wolves trumped them to the 10th spot with the win.

Mauricio Pochettino apologises to Chelsea fans after Wolves defeat

The west London side have had a poor 2023-24 campaign in the Premier League as they sit 11th in the standings. They have now lost their last two league games, having lost 4-1 against Liverpool at Anfield before the 4-2 defeat against Wolves.

After the game, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino apologised to the club's fans, saying (via Chelseafc.com):

"I am so disappointed, we need to change this feeling, and I apologise to the fans. I say thank you to the fans who kept going to the end helping the team and supporting the team."

Pochettino also spoke about the pressure on his squad after their 4-1 defeat against Liverpool in the previous game, saying:

"The main problem was that we felt the pressure and the stress to win, to play well, to perform. We didn’t have time when Palmer scored to build our momentum in the game and to dominate and play easy and feel confident.

"The feeling after Liverpool was affecting the team so much. The easy things when we play in the build-up with possession became difficult and it was easy for them to counter our game with their energy."

The Blues will next face Aston Villa at Villa Park in the FA Cup fourth-round replay on February 7 after the first game ended in a goalless draw.