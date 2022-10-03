“They have not found the confidence to contend to win the league” – Arsene Wenger evaluates chances of Arsenal’s rivals to compete for Premier League title 

Former manager Arsene Wenger said Arsenal are the second-best team in the Premier League behind defending champions Manchester City while evaluating their chances of winning the title this season.

The Frenchman thinks City are the only club who could challenge the Gunners for the title as Liverpool and Chelsea continue to struggle.

The Gunners have a reasonable opportunity to win the title this year as Pep Guardiola's side will be more focused on the UEFA Champions League, said Wenger.

Mikel Arteta's side thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at home on Saturday to maintain their position at the top of the table. One point behind them is the defending champions, City, who registered a dominating 6-3 win over their city rivals Manchester United at home on Sunday.

Arsenal have only lost one game in England's top-tier league this season, which came at the hands of United. However, the Gunners' consistency has made Wenger believe they are the frontrunners to win the title this season.

Asked if he believes his former team should be considered EPL title challengers, Wenger said via The Metro:

''Yeah, personally, I would put them just behind City. [Arsenal are] the second-best team to have a good chance to win the Premier League because Man City at some stage will focus highly on the Champions League.''

When asked if he felt it’s Arsenal’s best chance at Premier League glory, Wenger added:

''I think so. And after we don’t know about Liverpool, but they are already 11 points behind and 10 points behind Man City is a mountain to climb.

''And Chelsea as well do not look consistent at the moment. They have not found the confidence to contend to win the league. Tottenham, anyway, by my DNA I cannot give you [a prediction].''

"Keep pounding, lads" - Piers Morgan lauds Mikel Arteta and Arsenal after their win over Spurs

Football journalist Piers Morgan has lauded the efforts of the young Gunners squad and manager Mikel Arteta for their exceptional start to the new season.

Morgan believes the Gunners are playing great football after registering a thumping 3-1 win over their bitter north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The win cemented their position at the top of the table.

Appreciating the team's efforts and Arteta's leadership, Morgan tweeted:

''I don’t know if Arsenal can win the League this season, but I do know the players think they can. Arteta’s got them fired up, focused & ferocious. Best team spirit & fan fervour since we left Highbury - and we’re playing great football too. Keep pounding, lads.''

