"They have found more consistency the longer the season has gone on" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has predicted that Nottingham Forest and Chelsea will play out a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash on Saturday, May 11.

The two sides are set to lock horns at the City Ground. Sutton reckons that Forest, currently involved in a relegation battle, will know their task ahead of the game as Burnley and Luton Town play before them.

Sutton further claimed that Mauricio Pochettino's side have found more consistency as the season has progressed. He believes this is why the Argentine deserves more time. However, Sutton thinks that Forest have some good players and can grind a point out of the game, making sure that they stay up.

He wrote in his column for BBC:

"By the time this game kicks off, Nottingham Forest will know how Luton and Burnley have done. They could be as good as safe... or under a lot of pressure."

He added:

"Chelsea have hit a bit of form and Mauricio Pochettino is showing why he always deserved to get time with this team, because they have found more consistency the longer the season has gone on."

He further predicted:

"But Forest have some good players and I can see them getting a point out of this, which might be enough to make it absolutely certain they're staying up."

Nottingham won the reverse fixture 1-0 back in September, with Anthony Elanga scoring at Stamford Bridge.

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea: current form of both sides

Forest are currently 17th with 29 points from 36 matches and are three points clear of 18th-placed Luton Town. Nuno Espirito Santo's team have won one of their last five league matches, losing three and drawing one.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are seventh with 54 points from 35 matches. They are chasing European places and sit two points behind Newcastle United. Mauricio Pochettino's side have won three of their last five league game, losing one and drawing another.

During that stretch, the Blues have been defeated 5-0 by Arsenal. However, they have also earned big-margin wins against West Ham United (5-0), Tottenham (2-0), and Everton (6-0). They also managed a come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.