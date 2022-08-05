"They are free to leave" - Lionel Messi, Neymar, and co. banned from night outs and told not to use mobile phones during meals as PSG implement strict rules 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars like Lionel Messi and Neymar will have to follow a strict code of conduct from this season, as per the Daily Mai.l

Manager Christophe Galtier and new football advisor Luis Campos are looking to change things at PSG and have implemented a series of new rules at the club.

While Lionel Messi rarely finds himself on the wrong side of the law, Neymar is often involved in a lot of off-field issues. Galtier and Campos, who took over from Mauricio Pochettino and Leonardo respectively, are looking to herald a new era at PSG.

While the full extent of the rules implemented by the club is not known, players have been ordered to eat breakfast and lunch with teammates. A no-phone policy will also be implemented during meals to ensure the players get time to bond.

Get French Football News @GFFN PSG Sporting Director Luis Campos has visited several nightclubs in Paris in recent weeks to understand the establishments that the squad visits in their free time, according to L’Équipe. PSG Sporting Director Luis Campos has visited several nightclubs in Paris in recent weeks to understand the establishments that the squad visits in their free time, according to L’Équipe.

PSG manager Galtier is also said to have contacted several nightclubs in Paris where the players are known to visit in their free time. He has told them to report back to the club if his players are seen inside. He did not mince his words when talking about these new rules and said: (Via Dailymail):

"If there are some who do not agree, they are free to leave."

He added:

"If there are players who leave the framework, they will be allowed to leave. No player will be above the group."

While Lionel Messi is not a frequent club-goer, Neymar is known for his flamboyant lifestyle. It seems PSG are now starting to tighten the screws to keep their players in line.

PSG need to get the best out of Lionel Messi and Neymar, and Galtier might just be the man for the task

While PSG awarded Kylian Mbappe a huge contract in May, making him the highest paid player at the club, the importance of Lionel Messi and Neymar in the squad cannot be understated.

The two players have a good understanding on and off the pitch, thanks to their time together at Barcelona. Both have Champions League-winning pedigrees and bring a lot of experience to that competition with them.

With the right training session and a disciplined approach, they can deliver some solid performances, which is what Galtier might be looking to achieve.

Al-Khelaïfi, Campos, Galtier : les hommes forts du PSG ont placé la « nouvelle ère » sous le sceau de la rigueur et de l'exigence. Pour l'instant, ça fonctionne TOUR DE FRANCE DES CLUBSAl-Khelaïfi, Campos, Galtier : les hommes forts du PSG ont placé la « nouvelle ère » sous le sceau de la rigueur et de l'exigence. Pour l'instant, ça fonctionne ow.ly/tVf230spoKY ⚽️🇫🇷 TOUR DE FRANCE DES CLUBSAl-Khelaïfi, Campos, Galtier : les hommes forts du PSG ont placé la « nouvelle ère » sous le sceau de la rigueur et de l'exigence. Pour l'instant, ça fonctionne ow.ly/tVf230spoKY https://t.co/iWrgpAR3nM

With the reigning Ligue 1 champions boasting one of the best squads in Europe at the moment, one wonders why they always come up short in the Champions League.

If players are less distracted by off-the-field attractions, maybe they can improve upon their performances on the pitch. Galtier's no-nonsense approach might be the key to finally unleashing the potential of the fearsome Messi-Mbappe-Neymar trio.

