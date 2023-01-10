"They are more than friends" - Morocco manager discusses friendship between PSG superstars Kylian Mbappe and Hakimi

Morocco manager Walid Regragui has provided an insight into Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi's friendship.

The duo faced each other in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. France came out as 2-0 winners while Morocco eventually finished fourth in the tournament.

The Atlas Lions' clash against Les Bleus saw Mbappe and Hakimi face off against each other. While the African side ended up on the losing side, the right-back did enough to stop his PSG teammate from scoring.

Mbappe notably played a role in Randal Kolo Muani's second-half strike in that match. Hakimi, meanwhile, recorded four tackles, an interception, seven successful duels and a pass completion rate of 87%.

Speaking about the duo's relationship, Morocco manager Regragui told Canal Football Club:

“They are more than friends. They are brothers. I told Achraf, you’re going to play against your friend [during the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final]. He told me, ‘There is no friend during the game.’ He was a great competitor in the game.”

The duo were also seen together in New York recently enjoying their vacation after the FIFA World Cup. They attended an NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs as well.

Hakimi joined PSG from Inter Milan in the summer of 2021 and has become good friends with the French ace since. He has played 64 games for the club, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists. He also helped the Parisians win the Ligue 1 title last season.

Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, joined the French club from AS Monaco in 2017 and has become a superstar since. He has scored 191 goals and provided 93 assists in 239 games for PSG.

PSG friends Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi could part ways as the latter looks for an exit

As per El Nacional, Hakimi is looking to potentially move back to Real Madrid, who were previously linked with Mbappe on numerous occasions.

The Moroccan right-back came through the ranks in the Spanish capital before joining Inter Milan in 2020. He played 17 seniors games for Los Blancos, contributing two goals and one assist.

As per the El Nacional report, Real Madrid could look to reinforce the right-back position in the summer. Dani Carvajal is now 30 and while Lucas Vazquez is a good deputy, Hakimi is considered one of the best right-backs in the world.

The Morocco international's contract with PSG expires in the summer of 2026.

