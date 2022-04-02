"They are the future of the club and the project" - Xavi hopes two Barcelona stars will stay at the club for a long time

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has stated that he hopes Ronald Araujo and Gavi will renew their contracts with the Blaugrana.

The 42-year-old was speaking to the media ahead of his side's La Liga clash with Sevilla and was asked about the contract situation of both players. Xavi reiterated the importance of the two men to his plans and his hope that they will remain at Camp Nou for several years.

“They are very important players, I give great importance to them. Of course, the club should renew their contract, they are the future of the club and the project. I hope they stay here for several years,” said the Blaugrana boss.

Ronald Araujo and Gavi each have one year left on their contracts with Barcelona and plans are already underway to commit both men to fresh deals.

Araujo has impressed since being promoted to the first-team in 2019 and has gone on to make 72 appearances in all competitions for the Catalans, scoring six goals.

Gavi joined Barcelona in 2015 aged 11 and spent the next six years continuing his development at La Masia. His senior debut came in August 2021 and he has since had a stratospheric rise.

He made his international bow a month later, aged 17 years and 62 days, becoming the youngest player to ever represent Spain in the process. Gavi has since become ever-present for the La Liga giants and has made 35 appearances in all competitions for the club in his debut season.

Sevilla's visit offers Barcelona the chance to climb into second spot

Xavi and co. are on a 13-game unbeaten run in the league

Barcelona have been revamped under Xavi's management and are currently on a 13-game unbeaten run in La Liga, winning the last five.

The pick of the bunch came in their 4-0 away demolition of arch-rivals Real Madrid before the international break. The Blaugrana will welcome second-placed Sevilla to Camp Nou for a league fixture on Sunday.

The Andalusians currently occupy second-spot vut their recent poor run of form has seen them lose ground on Real Madrid in the title race.

Victory for Xavi's men would take them into second spot, level on points with Sevilla but with a game in hand. It is an impressive turnaround for a side that struggled in mid-table obscurity a few months ago and fans of the club will be hoping their impressive run continues.

