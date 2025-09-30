"They gave me lessons at PSG" - Liverpool star Hugo Ekitike details impact of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe on him during stint at club

Liverpool star Hugo Ekitike has admitted that he learnt a lot from Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe at PSG. He hailed the Argentine as one of the best in history, and he wants to use the lessons to improve his game.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game against Galatasaray, Ekitike said that he wants to make a difference at Liverpool and is hoping to use all the lessons he learnt at PSG from Messi and others. He said (via SportyTV):

"For sure, in a certain way, you know, they gave me lessons in PSG. I was playing with the best player, maybe one of the best players in the history. And I just want to show that I learnt a lot from this time and that now I'm able to make a difference for my team, for my club."

Talking about competition from Alexander Isak at Liverpool, Ekitike said he is ready for the battle and is aware that the big clubs have top players for every position. He said (via ESPN):

"We play at such a big club. They cannot have only one striker, so it is good he is here. I still have a lot of things to improve and learn. That is for the coach to decide who plays, it's not up to me. I played with two strikers before and one striker, so I can do a lot of things, so if we have to play together, I can do that."

Liverpool signed Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for €91 million in the summer. They went on to sign Alexander Isak for €143 million from Newcastle United.

Liverpool star revealed Lionel Messi was his first jersey

Liverpool star Florian Wirtz revealed last year that his first-ever jersey was of Lionel Messi. He said that the Argentine has always been his favorite and said (via GOAL):

"My first jersey, however, was Lionel Messi's Argentina jersey. When I was little, he was the best player there was at the time in the world. I watched videos of him, was a fan of his - I wanted to be as good as him. Of course, I've developed my own style in the meantime. But nobody can play like Lionel Messi - he has his own way of playing. Sometimes, I watch more specifically how he solves situations."

Florian Wirtz has never faced Lionel Messi, but could come face-to-face next summer at the FIFA World Cup.

