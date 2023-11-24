"They are getting points and going under the radar" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for Manchester City vs Liverpool

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has backed Manchester City to win against Liverpool in their upcoming Premier League clash on Saturday, November 25.

The Bulgarian pundit reckons the quality in Pep Guardiola's side will overwhelm the Reds' defense at the Etihad. In his predictions for this weekend's Premier League fixtures, Berbatov told Metro:

"I get the feeling City will beat Liverpool this weekend because their quality is just too much. Liverpool has more cracks in their defence than City, so because of this, City will win."

Berbatov also addressed the Merseyside outfit's impressive start to the 2023-24 campaign. The Reds are currently second in the league standings with just a point between them and league leaders Manchester City.

They have re-entered the conversation for this season's title race after a disappointing fifth-place finish last term. Berbatov attributed the club's success this season to manager Jurgen Klopp and in-form Mohamed Salah. The latter has recorded 10 goals and four assists in the 12 league games so far.

The former Manchester United striker added:

"On Liverpool though, I’m not surprised by their start to the season, because it’s Jurgen Klopp and Salah. At the moment, they are getting points and going under the radar. I’m tempted to say a draw, but I think City will edge it."

Manchester City have won four times in their last 10 Premier League encounters against Liverpool, while the Reds have secured just two victories.

"It makes us better" - Mohamed Salah speaks on rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City ahead of heavyweight clash

The Reds and Manchester City have taken center stage in the Premier League in recent years. The two clubs have developed an intense rivalry over multiple title races.

While the Cityzens have won five league titles since 2017, the Reds have put forth intense competition on their part, winning one title as well. Jurgen Klopp's side came short of lifting the trophy by just one point on two occasions, during the 2018-19 and 2021-22 campaign.

Both sides have won the league by great margins as well. Manchester City earned the title centurions in 2018 and the Reds won by an 18-point lead two years later.

Salah insists the rivalry motivates and improves his team to perform at the highest level. The Egyptian forward said (per the club's official website):

"It makes us [a] better team, it makes us better players and I'm sure it makes the manager a better manager as well. When you always know that someone is going to win the games and someone is always waiting for you to lose a game, you always work harder than you usually do. It makes us [a] better team and better players."

Salah has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 19 games across competitions against Manchester City.