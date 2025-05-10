“They should give it to him” - Barcelona star Ferran Torres explains why Pedri deserved the 2025 Ballon d’Or

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres believes that teammate Pedri is deserving of the 2025 Ballon d’Or award. In a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, Torres pointed out how Pedri has been instrumental in La Blaugrana’s strong form this season and claimed that the midfielder is a contender for football’s biggest individual accolade.

Barcelona have been on a purple patch since Hansi Flick took over the managerial reins. One of the players who have been integral to the club’s good run of form is Pedri. While Raphinha and Lamina Yamal have often been praised for their goal contributions, the 22-year-old midfielder has been the team’s metronome.

Pedri’s footballing abilities as a midfielder have seen players like Toni Kroos name him the current best player in the world.

Speaking about Pedri’s importance to the team, Torres said:

“Well, I'm not surprised because I've never had any doubts about him [Pedri]. I think he's a different player. He's proving it this year, but we've seen it in previous years as well. I think we haven't seen the best of Pedri yet; he can still give much more. I meant that he needs to play every game now, and in every game, he performs at a spectacular level.

“That's what Pedri is all about: he never fails. He's there whenever you need him, and he's there whenever you don't.’’

He then added that Pedri would be Barcelona’s candidate for the Ballon d’Or and highlighted why he is worthy of winning it.

“Yes, I think they should give it to him because the level he's showing is something out of the ordinary.’’

Pedri has won possession most times in Europe’s top five leagues this season and his 17 times of possession won against Celta Vigo in April is the most by a player in a LaLiga match this season.

“It has to be an extra motivation’’ – Pedri on if Barcelona’s exit from the Champions League will affect performance against Real Madrid

Barcelona will face Real Madrid for the fourth time this season on May 11 in what will probably be the title decider. The Catalan club currently hold a four-point lead at the summit of the table over their archrivals with four league games to spare.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s hopes for a treble were dashed after losing to Inter Milan at San Siro on Tuesday (May 6). On being asked if the defeat will affect their performance against Real Madrid, Ferran Torres told Mundo Deportivo:

“It has to be an extra motivation, because we've had a great season and we have to end it with another joy. We are a young team and I have no doubt that we have shown that in the future we will have more opportunities and we will achieve it."

Barcelona have won two domestic trophies this season in the Supercopa de Espana and Copa del Rey.

