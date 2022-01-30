"They go and buy a guy they just don't need" - Steve Nicol suggests Adama Traore doesn't suit Barcelona

Former Premier League defender Steve Nicol has insisted he does not understand why Barcelona have signed Adama Traore.

Blaugrana announced the signing of Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan until the end of the season on Saturday. The La Liga giants have the option to make the move permanent for a fee around €30million.

The Catalans have beaten Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur to Traore's signature. However, Nicol is of the view that the Spain international does not suit Barcelona's playing style at all.

The former Liverpool star believes Traore would have suited Tottenham's approach under Antonio Conte, but not so much for Xavi's side. Nico feels Blaugrana have signed a player they do not need. He said on ESPN FC:

"I'm sorry to be very negative today, but again I don't understand this whatsoever. At least if he'd gone to Tottenham, Conte plays somewhat of a counterattacking game where he'd use Adama Traore's pace. Barcelona don't do that, they don't play counterattacking football and that doesn't suit Traore, so what's he going to do to help them?"

"I have absolutely no understanding of why they would sign this guy, for a team that has to be careful spending any sort of money, they go and buy a guy they just don't need, I don't see how he helps them at all," he added.

The Spanish giants will present Traore as a new Barcelona player on 2 February. The event will take place behind closed doors.

Adama Traore delighted to return to Barcelona

Adama Traore spent the last six-and-a-half years in England, plying his trade for the likes of Aston Villa and Wolves. However, he began his senior playing career at the La Liga club.

The 26-year-old made his senior debut for the team after rising through the ranks of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy in 2013. Traore is delighted to have returned to his former club now. He said:

“I am so happy to come back here. It has been a long time since I was here. For me, it is a special moment because it has been many years since I played here. I grew up here in this town, I grew up here with my family, and I grew up here with my fans.”

“I am very happy, and it is a very special moment. I would like to give back that happiness on the pitch, and that’s all," he added.

Traore has reportedly taken a pay-cut to help Blaugrana sign and register him.

