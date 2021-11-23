“They should go out and get him” - Mark Hughes says he wouldn’t be surprised if Pochettino is named Manchester United manager

Former Stoke City manager Mark Hughes believes Mauricio Pochettino is the manager Manchester United really want as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's replacement.

Hughes feels Pochettino has been well thought out in the Manchester United camp and it wouldn't surprise him if they go all out to get him from PSG. Speaking to TalkSPORT, Hughes said:

"I think for long term United have converted to Pochettino. They wind him down, he has been out with Sir Alex that was well documented a few years ago. I think he is well thought of within United so it wouldn't surprise me if he is the one that they really want. Whether or not he is able to come to the club quickly, that's the issue for them."

Hughes also said that Manchester United are one of the few clubs that can afford to bring a top manager from a top club like PSG. The 58-year-old is not a fan of having an interim manager and has urged his former side to go for Pochettino if they really want him.

"In terms of resources to be able to get a top manager out of a top club, clearly United are one of the few clubs that are able to do that," he said. "If he is the man they should just go out and get him. This interim-interim position doesn't seem to be the right way to go about it. I just feel it's Pochettino that they really want."

Manchester United have finally decided to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford. The Red Devils have appointed former midfielder Michael Carrick as caretaker manager before making an interim appointment. Manchester United will make a permanent appointment for the 2022-23 season.

Manchester United are confident of hiring Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is now the favorite to take charge of Manchester United in the near future. As per Manchester Evening News, the current Paris Saint-Germain manager is open to returning to the Premier League and taking over Manchester United straightaway.

According to the aforementioned source, United will be required to pay a compensation fee of £10 million to PSG if they want to secure the services of Pochettino. The Red Devils have already paid £7.5 million to Solskjaer for terminating his contract.

It is worth noting that Pochettino will be in Manchester for PSG's Champions League tie against Manchester City.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee