"They are going through a bit of a patch" - Mark Lawrenson predicts the result of the FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea

BBC Sports pundit Mark Lawrenson foresees Liverpool prevailing over Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The Premier League giants will contest the 141st final in the competition in what's also a rematch of this year's Carabao Cup final.

The Reds clinched that one 11-10 on penalties after both teams failed to break the deadlock.

Jurgen Klopp's troops now have their sights on a second trophy of the season, while their west London rivals are out to seek revenge.

Lawrenson feels Chelsea aren't in the best shape right now and hence Liverpool stand a better chance of winning. In his column for BBC Sports, he wrote:

"Usually with cup finals, I expect them to be really tight with extra time and maybe even penalties - like we saw when these two teams met at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final in February. This time, though, I think Liverpool will win it pretty comfortably, and in normal time too, just because Chelsea are not at their best right now."

Liverpool come into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Aston Villa, while Chelsea resoundingly beat Leeds United 3-0 at Elland Road.

But Lawrenson is still not convinced with the Blues as the Peacocks played much of the game with 10-men after Daniel James was sent off early into the first half.

He further wrote:

"I know Chelsea beat Leeds easily enough on Wednesday but I didn't see that as them returning to form. It was because Leeds had a player sent off."

He added:

"I was at Villa Park on Tuesday to watch Liverpool. They had some good moments, and a few ordinary ones but they still won. They are going through a bit of a patch where they are not at their very best, but they have still taken four points from their past two games - their record this year is still just amazing"

Both teams could be without their key midfielders for the clash, with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (uncertain still) and Reds' midfielder Fabinho both picking up injuries in the aforesaid games.

However, the latter's strong attacking line-up could still be too much for Chelsea, feels Lawrenson.

"So, Liverpool are favourites for me. They will be without the injured Fabinho, which is a blow, but Jordan Henderson will just come in there. Up front they can go with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz. That's a forward line to win a cup final, because I don't see Chelsea keeping them out."

The 64-year-old predicts a 2-0 win for the Reds.

Chelsea risk creating unwanted record if they lose to Liverpool

Chelsea are in their third consecutive FA Cup final and hope for better fortunes after losing the previous two. But a defeat would set an unwanted record.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Chelsea reach the FA Cup final for the third consecutive season Chelsea reach the FA Cup final for the third consecutive season 🔵🏆 https://t.co/v5kzXWAWxC

The Blues could become the first side in the FA Cup's 141-year history to lose three finals in a row - a record no team would be proud of.

Edited by Diptanil Roy