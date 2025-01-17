"They are going to click again at some point" - Chris Sutton predicts result for Chelsea vs Wolves

Pundit Chris Sutton sees Chelsea coming away with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday, January 20. The Blues head into this tie after playing out a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at home in their previous outing (January 14).

Meanwhile, Wolves recorded back-to-back league defeats when they were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Wednesday. Claiming that the west Londoners should get the job done in this tie, Sutton wrote in his column (via BBC Sport):

"Chelsea are not in great form but they are going to click again at some point and, if they do, they are going to wipe the floor with Wolves."

"Vitor Pereira had that initial bounce as Wolves manager but they have found it difficult in their past two league games, losing 3-0 to Forest and Newcastle, and I don't see things getting much better for them at Stamford Bridge."

He added about the result:

"Chelsea should win comfortably, while Wolves still have a lot of work to do to get out of relegation trouble. They are in the thick of that battle at the moment."

Enzo Maresca's side need to ensure they win this tie to put pressure on those around them chasing UEFA Champions League football for next season. At the moment, the Blues are fifth in the standings, a point behind fourth-placed Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Wolves are 17th in the table, level on points with Ipswich Town, who are only a place below them.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca confirms Cole Palmer is a doubt for Wolves clash

Cole Palmer

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says Cole Palmer's availability for the club's upcoming Premier League match against Wolves remains in doubt. The England international seemingly picked up an injury in the first half against Bournemouth but completed the full 90.

The Blues' Italian coach Enzo Maresca said that Palmer did not train on Friday and could be missing in the lead-up to this tie. He told the reporters (via the club's official website):

"We were without Cole today, he was not in the session. Cole had a kick in the ankle in the first half [against Bournemouth]. He didn’t train today and we don’t know if we’ll train tomorrow or in two days."

Palmer's absence could be a huge blow to Chelsea, particularly because of his form this season. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has made 21 league appearances, bagging 14 goals and six assists.

