"They are going to create trouble for any defence" - Frank Leboeuf names one key area of Chelsea's attack he was impressed by in Leverkusen win

After Chelsea beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in a pre-season friendly (August 8), former Blues star Frank LeBeouf highlighted one important aspect of the victory that he was impressed with. The Frenchman claimed that his former side's offensive depth, versatility and pace will 'create trouble for any defence'.

Since their triumph at the expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer, the Blues have taken some time off to rest and recover. The win over Leverkusen and an upcoming match-up against AC Milan are their only pre-season games ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Against the 2024-25 Bundesliga runners-up, Liam Delap, Cole Palmer, Tyrique George and Estevao Willian started in attack. Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens made appearances off the bench, showcasing the incredible depth at Enzo Maresca's disposal.

Goals from teenage sensation Estevao (18') and newly-signed Pedro (90') secured a solid victory for the Blues. After the full-time whistle, LeBeouf was full of praise for the rapid attacking transitions and effective chance creation on display.

The 47-year-old, who made 204 appearances for Chelsea between 1996 and 2001, said (via TBR Football h/t ESPN):

"I was very impressed with the forward players, and all the players that came on because there were many substitutions. The pace that they have when they get the ball in transition, it's pretty amazing and threatening for the future games that they are going to play against the others. I mean, they go fast. They're very effective. And if Estevao, Neto, Palmer, and some others, of course Joao Pedro, are fit, they are going to create trouble for any defence."

Up next, the Blues will be seen in action in their final pre-season friendly against Milan on Sunday (August 10).

"There is another level for him" - Joe Cole makes claim about Chelsea's summer signing

Chelsea hero Joe Cole lauded Brazilian forward Joao Pedro after his goal secured a 2-0 win for the Blues against Bayer Leverkusen. While the Englishman acknowledged the 23-year-old's stellar performances, he asserted that 'there is another level for him to go up'.

Mid-way through the FIFA Club World Cup, Pedro joined Enzo Maresca's side from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported £60 million fee. He made an instant impact, scoring a brace in a 2-0 win over Fluminense in the semi-final and a goal in the 3-0 triumph over PSG to lift the trophy.

Speaking on TNT Sport, Cole lavished praise on the young Brazilian. He said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“He looked like he had been a Chelsea player for years (at the Club World Cup)… He can play centre-forward, he can play off the left, and he can play off the right. I think they probably don’t realise how much of a good player they’ve got. I think there is another level for him to go up.”

Chelsea's first competitive game of the 2025-26 season will be the opening fixture of their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace (August 17).

