"They are not going to take advantage" - Dimitar Berbatov predicts surprise scoreline for Manchester United vs Manchester City

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov believes the Red Devils will come away with a 1-1 draw when they take on Manchester City this weekend. The highly anticipated Premier League fixture at Old Trafford will take place on Sunday, October 29.

United enter this game on a three-match winning streak, but none of those victories, which all been by a one-goal margin, have been entirely convincing. They needed an injury-time brace from Scott McTominay to beat Brentford and a Diogo Dalot stunner to defeat Sheffield United, winning both league games 2-1.

Erik ten Hag's side then saw Andre Onana make a stoppage-time penalty save to edge Copenhagen 1-0 at home in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City have also had their struggles, two of their last three Premier League matches. However, Rodri's return helped them beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 in their last match. The Citizens then saw off BSC Young Boys 3-1 in the Champions League in midweek.

Despite neither of their form guides providing too much positivity, many have favored Pep Guardiola's side to come up trumps on Sunday. However, Berbatov, who scored 56 goals in 149 matches for Manchester United between 2008 and 2012, has suggested that his former team will secure a point.

The Bulgarian wrote in his prediction column for Metro:

"Let me tell you something… If United allow the same freedom like they did against Copenhagen to City, they are going to suffer.

"There are teams when you play against them, you can afford to make mistakes because you know if there’s a lack of quality in the opposition, they are not going to take advantage of the mistakes you’re making. But then there are teams when you know if you make half of a mistake they will punish you – teams like City. You need to be 100 per cent more concentrated against City.

"I’ll go for a draw. Hopefully, if United don’t make silly mistakes and they can get a surprising win. Scoreline: 1-1."

Manchester United currently sit eighth in the league standings with just 15 points from their first nine matches, already five adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool. Manchester City, meanwhile, are second with 21 points from nine games, two behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United and Manchester City clashed three times last season

Manchester City ended the 2022-23 season with the Premier League title, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League trophy against their name. The Citizens only lost five games across the three competitions, with all of them coming in the league.

One of those losses, however, was against arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in January this year. Jack Grealish had put City 1-0 up on the hour mark, but a contentious Bruno Fernandes goal (78') and Marcus Rashford's 82nd-minute finish saw United turn the tide.

It's worth noting, though, that Pep Guardiola had Erik ten Hag's number on the two other occasions the two teams clashed.

Prior to their meeting at Old Trafford, they clashed horns in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium in October 2022. On that occasion, hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden saw Manchester City romp to a 6-3 win. Anthony Martial scored a brace for Manchester United after Antony had scored their first goal.

The two rivals clashed again in the FA Cup final at Wembley in June. An Ilkay Gundogan brace (1', 51') either side of Fernandes' 33rd-minute penalty saw City win the game and the second of their three titles.